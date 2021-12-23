Louise Minchin has admitted that leaving BBC Breakfast might not have been “the right decision”.

The 53-year-old left BBC Breakfast in September 2021 after almost 20 years of working on the show.

What has Louise Minchin said?

Louise left BBC Breakfast in September 2021, after being on the show since 2001 (Credit: BBC / TV Live YouTube)

Louise, who most recently appeared on I’m A Celebrity, has admitted that she’s unsure as to whether quitting BBC Breakfast was “the right decision”.

The presenter was speaking on her podcast, Her Spirit, about her decision to leave the show, and why it took so long to do so.

“It wasn’t just months, it was probably even longer than that,” she said of the decision to leave.

“In the end, my husband always said, ‘There will be a moment’,” she continued. “And the moment was very specific because it had been going around my head so much.”

Ultimately, Louise decided to quit thanks to a pros and cons list she created.

Why did Louise Minchin leave BBC Breakfast?

Louise competed on I’m A Celebrity after leaving BBC Breakfast (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Explaining why she left the show, Louise said that everything was “out of balance” in her life.

The star then said that despite loving the show she’d worked on for over 20 years, she believed there was a “new world” for her away from BBC Breakfast.

“In life, I’ve tried to be brave. I don’t even know if it was the right decision – I think it was,” she said. “But sometimes you have to jump off the ferry and that was the time.”

Following her stint in Gwrych Castle, Louise went back to BBC Breakfast’s famous red sofa to discuss her future.

“On the day I left I’m A Celeb [BBC Breakfast] asked me back on the show,” she said.

“It was actually lovely to go back and be a guest. It was great to be able to say, ‘hello’ to my friends,” she went on to say.

The 53-year-old star admitted that she was hopeful of going back on the show again because it was “really special” to return, albeit as a guest.

What else has the presenter been up to?

A lot has happened to Louise since she left BBC Breakfast (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Viewers of I’m A Celebrity will have seen a lot of Louise on their screens recently. Louise ended the series in seventh place. Emmerdale star Danny Miller won.

Yesterday (Wednesday, December 22) it was reported that Louise’s stalker had been jailed.

Carl Davies pleaded guilty to sending death threats to Louise and her daughter in July last year. He will be in prison for 32 months.

Following the news, Louise released a statement.

She said of the sentencing: “I hope it sends a clear message that people who make violent threats via social media can be found, can be prosecuted, and can expect a prison sentence.”

