Lose a Stone In 4 Weeks for Summer host Ruth Langsford has always been open about her weight journey in the past.

The 60-year-old This Morning presenter regularly updates fans on her fitness and eating habits online.

But how much weight has the star lost over the years? And how does she keep fit?

Ruth Langsford has always been open about her weight journey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lose a Stone In 4 Weeks for Summer: Ruth opens up on her weight journey

Ruth previously admitted to being a size 12 for most of her life.

However, her weight creeped up when the menopause hit aged 50.

Unable to fit into her some of her favourite clothes, she had to trade up to a size 14 for a while.

When I did Strictly in 2017, everything suddenly started to fit and I had my waist again

Speaking to Woman Magazine in 2019, she said: “Eventually I went, ‘Ruth, just admit it, you’re now a size 14.’

“And I was fine with that. And now everything that is a 14 is tight.”

Meanwhile, the presenter previously lost weight while taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

Ruth hosts Lose a Stone In 4 Weeks for Summer (Credit: Channel 5)

But Ruth, like so many, found it difficult to maintain her weight loss.

She said: “When I did Strictly in 2017, everything suddenly started to fit and I had my waist again.

“But you can’t recreate that kind of exercise in real life. I don’t obsess about it, but I feel uncomfortable, like I’m squashed into my clothes.”

What’s Ruth’s diet and exercise regime?

Nowadays, the TV star simply follows a balanced diet.

Ruth regularly prepares her meals ahead of work, which ranges from hard-boiled eggs, ham, tomatoes, avocado, salads and juices.

She also shares her meals on social media, including her weekly Sunday roasts.

Meanwhile, back in 2019, the presenter admitted was trying out a new diet app that recommended she only ate 1,200 calories a day.

When it comes to exercising, Ruth likes to keep on top of her fitness.

The TV favourite, who walks 10,000 steps per day, previously took up skipping during the first lockdown.

Furthermore, she has also started running in a bid to keep fit.

Sharing her progress on Instagram, Ruth said: “Well that was a surprise… I’d physched myself up to do another 20 mins or something but it went back to interval running???

“Is that about increasing stamina or something? I found it hard! Anyway… did it so Week 6 Run 1.”

Ruth enjoys a balanced diet and exercises regularly (Credit: Channel 5)

When is Lose a Stone In 4 Weeks for Summer on?

Meanwhile, Ruth returns to screens with Lose a Stone In 4 Weeks for Summer tonight (June 21).

On the show, the star investigates the best ways to lose weight in a hurry.

Furthermore, members of the public take on some of the most extreme diets to lose a stone in a month under the supervision of Dr Amir Khan.

Watch the Channel 5 show at 7:30pm.

