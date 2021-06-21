Dr Amir Khan helps members of the public attempt to lose weight in C5’s Lose a Stone in 4 Weeks for Summer, but who is Dr Amir Khan?

And why did Lorraine get “furious” on his behalf recently?

TV viewers will recognise him from This Morning, Lorraine and GP’s Behind Closed Doors.

Here’s everything you need to know!

Who is Dr Amir Khan? He’s a regular on This Morning (Credit: ITV1)

Who is Dr Amir Khan?

Dr Amir Khan is an NHS doctor turned TV GP.

He’s appeared on Lorraine, This Morning and Good Morning Britain.

Dr Amir Khan was one of a number of doctors who appeared on GP’s Behind Closed Doors on Channel 5.

Since then, Dr Amir has published his bestselling memoir, The Doctor Will See You Now, and become a regular presence on TV.

Following graduation, Dr Amir cut his teeth as a junior doctor at hospitals across Merseyside, before qualifying as a GP in 2009.

In 2018, he was named GP Trainer of the Year by the Royal College of General Practitioners for his efforts in coaching the next generation of GPs.

He’s also passionate about nature, and an Ambassador for the National Wildlife Trust and the Butterfly Conservation Society.

When he’s not helping to save lives, he’s also a keen gardener, runner, fitness enthusiast, traveller and baker!

Dr Amir Khan continues to be a full time NHS GP working in inner city Bradford.

Is he married?

Like many doctors, Dr Amir appears to be married to his job.

He is reportedly single, with no children.

But he is a devoted uncle and godfather.

Dr Amir Khan is no relation to the boxer of the same name! (Credit: ITV1)

Why did Lorraine feel furious for Dr Amir Khan?

Earlier this year, Lorraine Kelly hit out at online trolls for sending online abuse to Dr Amir Khan.

She said she was “furious” that he had been targeted by so-called anti-vaxxers.

Like many doctors, Dr Amir Khan has been a passionate supporter of the Covid-19 vaccine programme.

And he has consistently urged everyone to get the jab.

In March, Lorraine Kelly spoke to Dr Amir Khan on her ITV chat show.

He appealed to all healthcare workers to get the coronavirus vaccine.

At the time, 200,000 health workers had chosen not to have the vaccine.

As his segment came to an end, Lorraine told him: “Thank you for everything you do, I know you get some abuse online, which is outrageous and I’m furious on your behalf.”

Dr Amir Khan has attracted criticism as a result of his strong opinions on Covid-19, the vaccine and mask wearing.

Last year, he hit out at Matt Hancock and Gary Lineker for failing to wear masks.

He said: “The stakes are high and these are public figures.

“Matt Hancock is the Health Secretary, I think it is really important he is seen behaving in a way that he wants us all to behave in.

“[…] And really Matt Hancock, or Gary Lineker, there is no excuse, it should become second nature to us now.”

Dr Amir Khan’s book The Doctor Will See You Know

The Doctor Will See You Now chronicles “the highs and lows of Amir Khan’s life as an NHS GP”.

The bestselling book tells of his 60 hour weeks, seeing 240 patients – when he’s given only 10 minutes to make a diagnosis.

Dr Amir charts his 15 years working as a GP, from rookie to becoming a partner in one of the UK’s busiest surgeries.

His stories are as much about community and care as they are about blood tests and bodily fluids.

Along the way, he introduces us to the patients that have taught him about love, loss and family.

There is the unsuspecting pregnant woman about to give birth at the surgery.

And the man offering to drop his trousers and take a urine sample there and then!

Lose a Stone In 4 Weeks for Summer

Ruth Langsford investigates the best ways to lose weight in a hurry.

Members of the public take on some of the most extreme diets to lose a stone in a month under the supervision of Dr Amir Khan.

During the series – a repeat from 2019 – Dr Amir looks into The Paleo diet, which typically includes lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds.

The Paleo diet, also known as the Palaeolithic diet, advises dieters to avoid all forms of sugar, soft drinks, grains, most dairy products, legumes as well as vegetable oils and margarine.

On the Channel 5 show, Dr Amir Khan guides one unhealthy eater towards the Paleo diet.

The doctor says: “I’m going to put you on a diet that our ancestors used to live off.

“It’s called the Paleo diet. If they did it way before food was mass produced you can eat it now.”



Lose a Stone in 4 Weeks for Summer starts on Monday June 21 2021 on Channel 5 at 7.30pm.

Are you a fan of Dr Amir Khan? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.