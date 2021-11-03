Lorraine viewers were left disgusted by a segment on the show today (November 3).

NHS staff across the UK are facing increasing amounts of abuse, including assaults from patients.

It’s believed the rise in incidents is due to the extra pressure placed on hospitals and staff due to COVID-19.

However, with longer waiting times and staffing stretched thin, doctors and nurses are taking the brunt of the backlash from patients.

As a result, TV star Lorraine revealed that there are even plans for NHS workers to get given bodycams in a bid to reduce the amount of incidents.

Lorraine viewers rage over NHS segment

Viewers rushed to social media to share their shock and disgust at what NHS staff are experiencing.

Many suggested that anyone who attacks an NHS worker should be “banned” from treatment for life.

“Disgusted but not surprised at what the NHS staff are experiencing. Anyone found guilty of abuse should be refused any further NHS treatment.

“Some people need to learn some respect. #Lorraine,” said one viewer.

“Body cams for NHS… FFS #LORRAINE,” said a second.

Meanwhile, a third ranted: “People who abuse NHS workers? Don’t give them bloody treatment – [bleep] them #lorraine #nhsabuse”.

“Throw them bloody back out and bar them – enough is enough. I really feel for our hard-working NHS workers, it’s time they were protected more… #Lorraine,” said a fourth.

A fifth ranted: #Lorraine #NHS My wife is a nurse. However, it’s the relatives that are often worse than the patients! So-called ‘professionals’ are consumed by their own self-importance.”

While another added: “A rather sad indictment of our society, our once national treasure the NHS or both. Stab vests and body cams are now part of healthcare!”

Finally, another viewer added: “What sort of country have we become? Hospital staff having to wear body cams in A&E to protect themselves? Whatever next? It’s utterly disgusting.”

Are the NHS being given body cams?

Meanwhile, nearly 1,300 cameras are being rolled out by NHS England to paramedics following funding of almost £1 million.

Furthermore, some ambulance workers are even being given stab vests as a result of the behaviour of some patients.

