Lorraine viewers were left baffled by the latest dairy alternative on Tuesday (August 24).

Christine Lampard was joined by Dr Hilary Jones to taste milk made from potato… yes, a potato!

For those who are new to the latest alternative, it’s vegan-friendly and free from common allergens such as lactose, gluten and nuts.

And it’s also low in sugar and saturated fats and is fortified with calcium, vitamin D and folic acid.

Christine Lampard stepped in for Lorraine Kelly (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Lorraine today?

The TV doctor said: “Before you taste it, let me just tell you this apparently is the new vegan milk.

“This is apparently in terms of land use, twice as environmentally friendly as growing oats.

“Apparently it uses 50 times less water than you’d need to have almond milk.

“It’s full of calcium and vitamin D, low in sugar, low in saturated fat.”

He added: “But for a six-litre pack it’ll set you back £12.50p.”

Christine then took a sip, and told viewers: “It’s not an overpowering taste.”

“It smells like bread and tastes like potatoes,” she added.

However, sadly some viewers weren’t impressed with the latest milk variant.

Many rushed to Twitter to share their disapproval.

“Potato milk? I’d rather drink my own [bleep] #Lorraine,” joked one viewer.

Doctor , on television , supping potato milk instead of healing people.#lorraine — Steve B (@SteveB2Notts) August 24, 2021

#Lorraine potato milk 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 ..just tell the truth christine ITS FKN WRANK — Chris Henderson (@ChrisHe911) August 24, 2021

Another said: “Won’t be drinking potato milk!”

“The world’s gone nuts, potato milk!” tweeted a third viewer watching at home.

Lorraine is back next month (Credit: ITV)

Fans want Christine Lampard to present Lorraine full-time

Christine has been busy presenting Lorraine while usual host Lorraine Kelly takes the summer holidays off.

She will be returning to her spot next month (September).

However, some fans want Christine to be given a “full-time job” on the ITV show.

One tweeted: “You should have a full-time job. Such a breath of fresh air.”

“Wish you could replace Lorraine, she’s so boring. You know exactly what she’ll say about all the fashion, usually ‘I love this one’,” ranted another.

