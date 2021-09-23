Lorraine viewers shocked over ‘X-rated’ health segment: ‘Kids are watching!’

Lorraine viewers were left baffled over a health segment on the show today (September 23).

The Scottish presenter introduced TV medic Dr Anisha Patel who wanted to get women talking about their bodies.

More specifically, Dr Anisha told ITV viewers that women need to be more open about talking about their vaginas.

“I think it’s so important that we use the correct words,” said Dr Anisha. “Patients often use different words, so it’s often hard for me to know what they’re talking about!”

While chatting about the different words and phrases people call theirs, she showed off a selection of cupcakes.

However, they weren’t just ordinary cakes!

The sweet treats had been styled to represent vaginas of all different shapes and sizes.

Lorraine viewers were quick to rush to social media to share their shock over the segment, and many saw the funny side.

“Oh dear, this is slightly awkward,” tweeted one viewer.

A second said: “Usually fancy a bun, not today though did they eat them afterwards #Lorraine.”

“I’ve seen it all now. Giving me the retch #lorraine,” said a third.

Usually fancy a bun, not today though 🙈🤣 did they eat them afterwards 🤷‍♀️🤪😂 #Lorraine — Sarah (@JoviGirl_1980) September 23, 2021

Right, that’s me off to the bakers.. #lorraine — Graham Vickers (@GRVickers) September 23, 2021

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “Jesus wept. [Bleep] cakes [Woozy face] #lorraine.”

However, other viewers were baffled that the segment had been allowed at all.

Some were concerned that there could be children watching.

“Imagine a bunch of dudes with [bleep] cakes on the TV at this time? Talking about your body is fine. But when a kid could see a saggy [bleep] cake at this time is disgusting,” tweeted one angry ITV viewer.

Wtf am I watching on #lorraine Vag cakes whilst having breakfast…lovely. A warning would have been nice as I'm sure kids are watching. — Sarah O'Brien (@sparklisarah) September 23, 2021

A second said: “Wtf am I watching on #Lorraine? Vag cakes whilst having breakfast… lovely. A warning would have been nice as I’m sure kids are watching.”

In addition, third added: “Oh god those cakes?! #Lorraine.”

Lorraine left viewers in hysterics earlier this week when she swore (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time the ITV star has left viewers surprised this week.

On Monday (September 21), host Lorraine shocked fans when she swore during an interview.

The presenter was interviewing Aussie singer Jason Donovan to find out the details about the star’s upcoming tour when she let a word slip that she shouldn’t have.

The pair were discussing their mutual love of swimming when Jason said: “Lorraine, I didn’t realise that I was actually going to see pictures of you swimming, which is fantastic! What month of the year was that?”

Lorraine replied: “That was last month. I did do it last November in Scotland though. [Bleep]! It was really cold!”

