Lorraine viewers were furious with a holidaymaker who moaned about having to isolate in a quarantine hotel in Majorca today (Monday July 19).

Ranvir Singh, hosting for the summer while Lorraine Kelly is away on holiday, interviewed the young woman direct from her hotel room.

But viewers had little sympathy and slammed her for moaning – especially as she knew the risks.

Ranvir interviewed Gabriella on today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Lorraine today?

Gabriella flew to Majorca 12 days ago for a four-day holiday with her best friend, Georgia, when the country was on the green list.

Unfortunately, Georgia contracted Covid and the pair are now isolating in a different hotel run by the local hospital.

They do not have to pay for their accommodation.

Read more: UK Covid cases ‘could hit 200,000 a day within weeks,’ experts warn

“To be honest, it’s just horrendous,” Gabriella said.

“I mean, we’ve been putting Facetimes in with our friends and family, but the amount of tears me and Georgia have had – like hysterically crying – [has even been] to the point where we can’t even see each other because we don’t want to see each other upset.”

Gabriella described her experience in the quarantine hotel (Credit: ITV)

She added: “We knew what were getting ourselves into, we’re not looking for sympathy.

“It’s more a warning for everyone.

“But it’s going to have a massive impact. Another 10 days without getting a walk or some fresh air.”

So people are still losing their jobs and homes in the UK because of Covid yet they talk to some girl who gets stuck in a hotel for 11days because she made the choice to go on holiday during a pandemic! Get a grip and start talking to those really in a bad place! #lorraine — Lisa (@Lisa95388628) July 19, 2021

You chose to go on holiday. Now you’ve got to quarantine in a hotel for free. Now you’re moaning about the hotel and the food? Others in UK don’t go on tv to moan when they have to quarantine? #lorraine — BeckyHappy (@imbeckyhappy) July 19, 2021

The warning should be – don’t go on holiday during a worldwide pandemic #lorraine — LUCAS (@LUCUASZ) July 19, 2021

What did viewers think of Georgia?

Viewers weren’t happy with Gabriella as she described her conditions.

One on Twitter wrote: “The warning should be – don’t go on holiday during a worldwide pandemic.”

Another said: “So people are still losing their jobs and homes in the UK because of Covid yet they talk to some girl who gets stuck in a hotel for 11 days because she made the choice to go on holiday during a pandemic!

“Get a grip and start talking to those really in a bad place! #lorraine.”

A third fumed: “You chose to go on holiday. Now you’ve got to quarantine in a hotel for free.

“Now you’re moaning about the hotel and the food? Others in UK don’t go on TV to moan when they have to quarantine? #lorraine.”

Dr Hilary asked if it was worth it (Credit: ITV)

What else happened during the interview?

However, it wasn’t just Gabriella that viewers fumed at.

Sitting in on the interview was Dr Hilary, who asked her if it had all been worth it for a four-day holiday.

One viewer said: “Does Hillary need to be that smug to that young girl? #lorraine @lorraine.”

Read more: Coronavirus news: Third wave ‘could last all of summer and autumn in the UK’, expert warns

Another said: “Why is Dr Hilary so smug and rude?

“People were allowed to go to Majorca, and entitled to make their own decisions, it’s just a shame that this has happened to them girls.

“I think this isolation is punishment enough without adding insult to injury.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.