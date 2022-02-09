Gorka Marquez left Lorraine viewers divided today with his appearance on the daytime show.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro appeared on Wednesday’s programme alongside his co-star Karen Hauer.

The pair were discussing their new tour, FIREDANCE, which begins later this month.

Gorka’s outfit distracted viewers today (Credit: ITV)

Gorka Marquez on Lorraine today

The dancers opened up about the tour to host Lorraine Kelly today.

However, viewers and even Lorraine were distracted by Gorka‘s outfit.

He was wearing a black hoodie, which featured a yellow smiley face, with a black gillet.

Gorka appeared on Lorraine with co-star Karen to discuss their tour (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine asked Gorka: “Are you cold? Or have you just come from the BRITs?”

Gorka replied: “No, I was waiting there to see Adele and at the end I missed her!”

Lorraine told him: “You look very cool in that, I like it a lot.

“That looks very relaxed and gorgeous.”

Viewers also noticed Gorka’s outfit but some didn’t have many positive things to say!

Lorraine asked Gorka whether he was cold (Credit: ITV)

One said on Twitter: “Has Gorka been to a rave?” to which another replied: “He has gone back to the 90s.”

Another wrote: “Nice of Gorka to dress up! Karen looks amazing though.”

A third added: “@reallorraine asking @gorkamarquez1 if he was cold because he was wearing a body warmer on her show! Bloody brilliant!”

However, one gushed: “Gorka is hot!” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Another tweeted: “Gorka is the cutest man like ever, in the world. Facts.”

On today’s show, Gorka opened up about his family and gushed over his daughter Mia.

He said: “Sometimes we’re at home and she says, ‘I want to dance’ and Gemma [Atkinson] was like, ‘You want to dance?’ and she was like, ‘Not with you, with daddy.'”

Gorka then joked: “That’s good because she knows I’m the good one!”

The dancer was then asked about Valentine’s Day coming up and whether he had plans.

He said: “I am the kind of person who thinks Valentine’s shouldn’t only be Valentine’s Day.

“It should be every single day.

“If you love someone, doesn’t matter if it’s your partner or anyone that you love, you should show it every day because you never know when it’s the last day.”

Lorraine gushed: “Just when we thought we couldn’t love you more, you come out with that. That is perfect.”

