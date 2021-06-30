Lorraine viewers were left in hysterics today when a reporter was caught out by a Jurgen Klopp lookalike.

Last night, the country celebrated after England beat Germany to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

On Wednesday’s episode of Lorraine, the host spoke to Jonathan Swain who attended the match at Wembley Stadium.

And he was quick to show off his selfie with who he thought was the Liverpool manager.

A Lorraine reporter thought he had a selfie with Jurgen Klopp (Credit: ITV)

What did Jonathan say on Lorraine today?

Jonathan told Lorraine Kelly: “As I was going into the stadium last night, I caught up with Jurgen Klopp as well, the Liverpool manager. Of course he is German.

“He was a great sport yesterday, chatting to many of the England fans.

“Even after the match, he was on the shoulders of some England supporters, drinking a can of beer. Just here, on Wembley way.

That’s not Jurgen Klopp… (Credit: ITV)

“What a tremendous chap he is.”

Lorraine exclaimed: “I love that!”

However, there was just one problem, the chap wasn’t the footballer manager.

The fan was dressed in a Liverpool tracksuit and had a baseball cap on, what Klopp often wears, so his look was pretty convincing.

Viewers flocked to Twitter express their laughter at the gaffe.

One person said: “Hahaha as if the ITV news reporter thought the Klopp lookalike was actually Klopp.”

What did Lorraine viewers say?

Another laughed: “Guy on #lorraine on about that Klopp lookalike being on shoulders drinking with England fans – thinking it was Klopp??” followed by laughing face emojis.

A third tweeted: “Ok, who’s going to tell this @lorraine reporter that it’s not actually Jürgen Klopp.”

The actual Jurgen Klopp (Credit: Brazil Photo Press / SplashNews.com)

Awks!

Last night, football fans were sent into a frenzy as England beat Germany.

The match was attended by many famous faces, including David Beckham, Ed Sheeran, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Even William and Kate’s eldest son Prince George, seven, was there alongside his parents.

Viewers loved seeing the young prince at the match, and gushed over his little suit which looked similar to the Duke of Cambridge’s.

