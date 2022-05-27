Lorraine viewers tuning in today (May 27) were surprised to find Ranvir Singh filling the host’s seat.

The lovely Lorraine Kelly is enjoying some well-earned time off and Good Morning Britain host Ranvir stepped in to present the show.

She breezed into the studio looking stunning in a summer dress and welcomed guests including Jurassic Park star Laura Dern and singer Will Young.

Ranvir Singh took over from Lorraine Kelly today, but fans appeared to be missing the regular host (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh takes over from Lorraine

However, it seemed as though some Lorraine viewers were missing the regular host of the show.

In fact, many took to Twitter with the same complaint about Ranvir.

“Ranvir Singh asking and answering her own questions on Lorraine. Would be nice to hear what the guests actually had to say,” said one.

“Easiest interview Laura Dern’s ever done, listening to Ranvir ask and answer her own questions,” said another. “The dinosaur behind her got more chance to speak than she did.”

“Let people talk!” fumed another.

The dinosaur behind her got more chance to speak than she did.

“It would have been nice to hear what royal expert Andrew Morton actually had to say, but a frantic Ranvir Singh just spoke over him for 10 minutes,” said another.

“Very annoying,” another declared.

“Ranvir just talks and talks and talks. Maybe she would just prefer to interview herself?” another pondered.

Viewers claimed that Ranvir, who looked lovely in a pink dress, spoke over her guests (Credit: ITV)

‘No Lorraine today– bonus!’

However, not everyone felt the same, with some welcoming Ranvir to the show.

“No #lorraine on Lorraine today..bonus!” said one.

Craig Doyle replaces Dermot on This Morning

Over on This Morning it was also all change.

As is usual on a Friday, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were off.

However, instead of Alison Hammond fronting the show with Dermot O’Leary, he was replaced by Craig Doyle.

Craig appeared to go down a storm, with some calling for him to replace Dermot as Alison’s regular presenting partner on the show.

