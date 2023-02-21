Lorraine today saw Jess Phillips call for a Catherine Cawood ‘in every town, on every street’ as she discussed policing.

Jess indicated voters might be reassured if police officers performed like the fictional Happy Valley cop as she appeared on Tuesday’s (February 21) episode.

The Labour MP and Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence & Safeguarding reflected on how trust in the police is perceived to be low.

Sarah Lancashire played Sgt Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Lorraine today

Jess told host Lorraine Kelly: “I’ve never known a time in my life where women, specifically women, feel let down by the police and weary of them.”

Additionally, she also noted how this is not an aspect many women can risk enduring – especially those have suffered sexual and domestic violence

“We need to be able to rely on police officers and so we’ve got to find a way to rebuild that community trust,” Jess said.

“And so what we want to see is proper neighbourhood police teams back in our communities to do that work.”

Jess Phillips: ‘We need to be able to rely on police officers’ (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

‘Rebuilding trust in police’

Lorraine mentioned how seeing police officers on the beat can give people a sense of security.

Jess followed up by noting her party intends to install 13,000 new police officers “specifically to do that neighbourhood work again”.

“It is fully costed,” she added.

Furthermore, Jess also highlighted how vetting is not currently standardised when it comes to police recruitment.

She added people are “aghast” at recent reports concerning former Met officer David Carrick. He was jailed for life earlier this month for multiple rape offences.

Pleasure to be with @reallorraine this morning to talk about how it’s going to take work of neighbourhood police officers in every community to build back women’s confidence in police. Victims of domestic and sexual abuse don’t have luxury to just opt out, trust must be rebuilt pic.twitter.com/n56MBIu9HB — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) February 21, 2023

Additionally, Jess went on: “Absolutely what we are calling for is a set of standards from the Home Office and the Home Secretary to say that you have to reach these certain standards, you have to be vetted.

“And when you commit or are being investigated for crimes such as domestic abuse and sexual violence – like in the case of David Carrick – you are immediately suspended from your duties. At the moment people are put onto desk duties.”

Furthermore, Jess reasoned: “You’ve got to have those standards – it protects the police, it protects the citizens of our country. We’ve got to rebuild that trust… shocker, isn’t it?”

The recent, final series of Happy Valley captivated viewers (Credit: BBC YouTube)

‘Happy Valley policing’

Additionally, in regards to changing the perceived culture around certain aspects of policing, Jess demanded more leadership at the top.

“I’ve seen cultural change happen within institutions, I’ve seen it happen within the police force. It doesn’t happen by accident,” Jess said.

“There has to be proper leadership from the Government, senior leadership in the police force. And where they’re failing with that, they have to be held accountable.”

A Catherine Cawood in every town, on every street – the world would be a better place.

Furthermore, Lorraine suggested: “What we need is an army of middle aged women, like Catherine from Happy Valley.”

To which Jess agreed: “A Catherine Cawood in every town, on every street – the world would be a better place.”

Lorraine airs on ITV, weekdays, from 9am.

Read more: Happy Valley finale: Just 10 reet good tweets about West Yorkshire’s finest

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.