Lorraine Dr Hilary Jones
TV

Dr Hilary Jones forced to step in for Lorraine Kelly amid health woe as viewers offer support

Poor Lorraine!

By Joshua Haigh

Lorraine Kelly had to seek help from Dr. Hilary on her morning show today (March 16).

During GMB, Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway cut to their struggling co-star to ask her what was coming up on her show.

However, sadly it didn’t go quite to plan.

Earlier in the morning, Lorraine took to Twitter to reveal that she was struggling with a health problem.

She told fans: “HELP! I’ve lost my voice – any cures that have worked for you (and yes – well aware some might say me not being able to talk can only be a blessing).”

When the camera cut to Lorraine, she could be seen holding up a card, which read: “I’ve lost my voice [Dr] Hilary can you take over?”

Lorraine Kelly on Lorraine today
Lorraine Kelly struggled with a health problem (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine today: Dr. Hilary forced to step in

After Hilary told viewers what to expect, Kate and Ben couldn’t help but poke fun at Lorraine’s misery.

“Lorraine have you been shouting at the Chancellor, is that what’s happened?” teased Ben.

Kate then added: “I don’t like the idea that female presenters are reduced to writing things on cards. Ben will bring this in and we’ll be silenced Lorraine.”

She continued: “Let’s hope Hillary has the trick and she can get your voice back enough for the show later.”

Ben then went on to joke: “That’s going to be a thoroughly entertaining hour with Lorraine and no voice.”

Later on her show, Lorraine joked with Dr. Hilary about the best cure for her sore throat: “Half a pint of whiskey should do the trick, well you’d forget and have no voice at all?”

Lorraine’s been having a tough time lately.

Lorraine Kelly on Lorraine today
The Scottish presenter held up a sign to viewers (Credit: ITV)

ITV star forced to leave work

Last month, she was forced to take the day off due to illness. Ranvir Singh was forced to step in for her last minute.

On GMB, Kate Garraway told viewers at the time: “Now usually at this point in the show we’d be chatting to Lorraine. But I think in almost the first in her 30-year-plus history on breakfast TV, she’s actually gone home. She’s unwell.”

“She came in and then has gone home. She has. She’s got a bug. We’re wishing you very well, Lorraine. I hope you’re getting better.

She added: “Ranvir is to the rescue though! She’s on her way in to get herself ready for the show.”

YouTube video player

Read more: Lorraine Kelly takes swipe at Harry and Meghan today amid reports Duke of York could ‘follow in their footsteps’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Lorraine

Trending Articles

Paul O'Grady speaking on This Morning
Paul O’Grady fans rally around as he shares heartbreaking family loss: ‘I knew it was coming’
Gary Glitter looks into the camera for a mugshot
Gary Glitter ‘will probably die in prison’ after being sent back to jail
Prince Harry and Meghan smiling with ED exclusive badge
Possible sign ‘something could be amiss in the relationship’ of Harry and Meghan, warns expert
Stephen Mulhern on This morning, Saturday Night Takeaway guest on Ant and Dec show
Saturday Night Takeaway viewers moved over Stephen Mulhern’s gesture to family following tearful scenes last weekend
Strictly star Molly Rainford beams widely
Molly Rainford sends fans into frenzy as she ‘confirms’ romance with Strictly co-star
Prince William wearing a coat
Prince William admits late mother would be ‘disappointed’ as he makes comments in new TV appearance