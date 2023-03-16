Dr Hilary Jones forced to step in for Lorraine Kelly amid health woe as viewers offer support

Lorraine Kelly had to seek help from Dr. Hilary on her morning show today (March 16).

During GMB, Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway cut to their struggling co-star to ask her what was coming up on her show.

However, sadly it didn’t go quite to plan.

Earlier in the morning, Lorraine took to Twitter to reveal that she was struggling with a health problem.

She told fans: “HELP! I’ve lost my voice – any cures that have worked for you (and yes – well aware some might say me not being able to talk can only be a blessing).”

When the camera cut to Lorraine, she could be seen holding up a card, which read: “I’ve lost my voice [Dr] Hilary can you take over?”

Lorraine today: Dr. Hilary forced to step in

After Hilary told viewers what to expect, Kate and Ben couldn’t help but poke fun at Lorraine’s misery.

“Lorraine have you been shouting at the Chancellor, is that what’s happened?” teased Ben.

Kate then added: “I don’t like the idea that female presenters are reduced to writing things on cards. Ben will bring this in and we’ll be silenced Lorraine.”

She continued: “Let’s hope Hillary has the trick and she can get your voice back enough for the show later.”

Ben then went on to joke: “That’s going to be a thoroughly entertaining hour with Lorraine and no voice.”

Later on her show, Lorraine joked with Dr. Hilary about the best cure for her sore throat: “Half a pint of whiskey should do the trick, well you’d forget and have no voice at all?”

Lorraine’s been having a tough time lately.

ITV star forced to leave work

Last month, she was forced to take the day off due to illness. Ranvir Singh was forced to step in for her last minute.

On GMB, Kate Garraway told viewers at the time: “Now usually at this point in the show we’d be chatting to Lorraine. But I think in almost the first in her 30-year-plus history on breakfast TV, she’s actually gone home. She’s unwell.”

“She came in and then has gone home. She has. She’s got a bug. We’re wishing you very well, Lorraine. I hope you’re getting better.

She added: “Ranvir is to the rescue though! She’s on her way in to get herself ready for the show.”

