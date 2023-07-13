Dr Amir Khan hits out at ‘dumb’ TikTok trend as people rubbing beer into their skins to achieve a tan

On Lorraine today, doctor Amir Khan hit out at TikTok trend that sees people rubbing beer into their skin to get a tan.

The gobsmacked medic told viewers it was “one of the dumbest things” he’d ever seen, as he discussed the bizarre fad on Lorraine.

Pushed by influencers, the “beer-tanning trend” sees social media users film themselves dousing their skin in beer or lager. They then sit out in the sun to get a tan.

A baffled Dr Amir discussed the trend with Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

But Dr Amir has urged viewers not to copy it.

What did Dr Amir say on Lorraine?

Speaking to Lorraine this morning, he said: “Look Lorraine, I’m not being funny here, but this is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen. So TikTok influencers are suggesting putting lager or beer on your skin when you’re out in the sun, to get the best ever tan.”

Watching the TikTok videos on a screen, the baffled health professional got serious. He said: “Not only will you smell and attract flies; but this won’t offer any sun protection. When you’re out in the sun, put factor 30 to 50 on; have a beer if you want to, but don’t put it on your skin. It does not protect you.”

He added: “And the sun ages you. I understand you might want a tan, I get that. But actually, having a tan for the summer and then looking like Crocodile Dundee for the rest of your life – it’s just not worth it! Just wear sun protection.”

Dr Hilary demonstrated what viewers should be doing with pints of beer this summer (Credit: ITV)

What are the risks?

The NHS website warns against any kind of tanning. It reads: “There’s no safe or healthy way to get a tan. A tan does not protect your skin from the sun’s harmful effects.”

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, melanoma is the most common form of cancer affecting people between the age of 25 and 29. It states it can be avoided by minimising exposure to UV light, saying that any acceleration of tanning increases the risk of developing it.

