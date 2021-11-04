Lorraine invited ‘Britain’s strictest headteacher’ onto the show today and viewers weren’t happy.

Headteacher Katharine Birbalsingh has proved to be quite the controversial figure with parents.

She’s claimed that all children are born with “original sin,” and that it’s up to teachers and parents to put them on the right track.

Lorraine viewers weren’t happy with Katharine Birbalsingh’s appearance on the show (Credit: ITV)

“Original sin is just a nice story, explaining why man is fallen,” Katherine told host Lorraine Kelly.

“Why it’s so much more difficult to eat the broccoli than to eat the chocolate cookies.”

She continued: “It’s important to use praise with children but they need to know they’re making a choice when they’re naughty, there’s some kind of consequence. They know you’re always going to follow through.

“Being strict has a bad name. Being strict means you’re being consistent in your approach, that you love the child and that your goal is for them to be happy. There’s nothing wrong with telling them off when they’re naughty.”

“I think lots of parents do appreciate this way of seeing things. I think lots of parents can be converted because they sometimes let it go at home,” added the teacher.

Lorraine viewers rushed to social media to hit back at her view of what kids are really like.

Katharine Birbalsingh has been labelled the ‘strictest teacher’ in the country (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine viewers fuming over ‘Britain’s strictest headteacher’

Meanwhile, many viewers were annoyed that the teacher kept only referring to “naughty” children as boys.

As a result, a handful rushed to social media to complain.

One tweeted: “That headteacher, comes across as very patronising.”

“#lorraine can someone please correct that headteacher that girls do bad things as well as boys,” said a second viewer.

The headteacher on #lorraine needs to consider the use of pronouns. As an educator it’s embarrassing. Why are we giving this person the airtime? — Robbie Noble (@RobbieNoble88) November 4, 2021

#lorraine can someone please correct that headteacher that girls do bad things aswell as boys. — Robert Canby (@Ybnac040) November 4, 2021

What is she gabbling about??… And she's a headteacher?….poor kids #lorraine — Joe Bloggs Jnr (@JoeBloggsJnr) November 4, 2021

A third said: “The headteacher on #lorraine needs to consider the use of pronouns. As an educator it’s embarrassing. Why are we giving this person the airtime?”

“What is she gabbling about?? And she’s a headteacher? Poor kids #lorraine,” added a fourth annoyed viewer.

However, others agreed with her views.

One said: “Need more head teachers like this.”

