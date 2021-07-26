Lorraine viewers were left fuming after ‘spoiling’ tonight’s episode of ITV show Long Lost Family.

Viewers of the programme took to Twitter to complain as host Ranvir Singh interviewed Paula Stillie, who appears on the show on Monday evening (July 26).

But some fans were far from impressed with the chat.

Lorraine viewers were far from impressed with today’s Long Lost Family segment (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV’s Lorraine?

Teasing the segment, Ranvir said: “Long Lost Family goes international for one of the most emotional stories yet.

“Growing up Paula Stillie always knew she was different and wanted to find out more about her birth family.”

A preview for the episode then played before Ranvir sat down with Paula to discuss her story.

The show follows Paula’s journey to be reunited with her Native American family.

The 51-year-old grew up in Scotland after being adopted by her parents, Joyce and Jim, as a baby.

Sharing her unique story, Paula said on Lorraine: “I’ve always wondered who I looked like and where I’ve come from.

Ranvir Singh spoke to guest Paula Stillie (Credit: ITV)

“It kind of made sense because I do look Native American.”

Paul went on to discuss her real birth parents and how she ended up in Scotland.

She added: “I’ve always felt different. My mum and dad were lovely and very supportive and open about me being adopted.

“Being adopted, you are different and mixed race makes you even more different. Why did I have a different skin colour to my mum and dad?”

However, some viewers claimed the interview gave away a little too much.

@lorraine Why oh Why are you ruining tonight's Long Lost Family by previewing it in great detail ???

So now we know exactly what happens in tonight's episode 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Ceejay (@ceejay_ms) July 26, 2021

How did viewers react?

Taking to Twitter, one complained: “Why oh why are you ruining tonight’s Long Lost Family by previewing it in great detail??? So now we know exactly what happens in tonight’s episode.”

A second wrote: “Thanks for spoiling Long Lost Family for me, I’ll not bother watching it tonight. Should do these interviews after the show has aired!”

What’s the point of watching Long Lost Family now?

In addition, a third added: “What’s the point of watching Long Lost Family now?”

Another tweeted: “Cheers Ranvir. Just saw you on Lorraine blowing the whole show tonight on Long Lost Family. Thanks for that.”

