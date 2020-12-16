Ranvir Singh will replace Lorraine Kelly on her show next week.

Christine Lampard usually fills in for Lorraine when she enjoys a break from the programme.

However, Strictly Come Dancing star Ranvir will be swapping positions with Lorraine and will host the show Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday instead.

What did Ranvir say about replacing Lorraine Kelly?

Lorraine said: “Great news, we’re going to be swapping chairs.

“You’re going to be here. Fabulous, thank you.”

Ranvir said: “No thank you. I am so excited.”

Lorraine told her: “You’ll be great on this show. You’ll be fantastic.”

Ranvir then revealed: “Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday next week.”

Great news, we’re going to be swapping chairs.

Lorraine said: “I shall be at home with a cup of tea watching my Ranvir.”

Ranvir joked: “I better not mess it up then!”

Viewers were divided over Ranvir taking Lorraine’s spot on the show.

What did Lorraine viewers say?

One person said on Twitter: “Ranvir hosting #lorraine next week? Yay that’s a lie in til 10 for me then.”

Another wrote: “What!!!! No Christine.”

However, a third added: “Ahhhh @ranvir01 such a beautiful soul, will look forward to watching you next week on @lorraine!

“And you enjoy your well deserved break @reallorraine.”

Another gushed: “Fabulous news to hear @ranvir01 will be stepping in to host @lorraine on @ITV next week!”

Meanwhile, Ranvir was recently eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The pair missed out on a spot in the final this weekend.

Speaking on Instagram, Ranvir said: “Sadly it was not to be – but what a way to go… on a beautiful Waltz that got a score of 8,9,9 on the semi-final of @bbcstrictly.

“I couldn’t have done any more!

“My incredible partner – you @pernicegiovann1 tried your best to get me to the final and I’m just disappointed for you.”

She added: “I adore you. My feet are relieved to not be punished any more and although my heart is a little sad for tonight.

“Thank you to everyone @bbcstrictly for allowing me to be part of the show and thank you to everyone who voted and supported us for the last two months.

“What a privilege to be part of a show that gives so much joy to the country in this year of 2020.”

Will you enjoy watching Ranvir on Lorraine? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.