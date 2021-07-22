Lorraine host Ranvir Singh sympathises for Prince Charles over not seeing Harry’s children

Lorraine host Ranvir Singh has revealed she feels sorry for Prince Charles over not seeing Harry’s children.

The presenter, 43, shared her views on the father and son on the ITV programme today (July 22).

While discussing Harry‘s upcoming tell-all book, Ranvir sympathised with the 72-year-old royal after being unable to see his grandchildren.

Ranvir Singh discussed Prince Charles and Harry on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

What did Ranvir Singh say on Lorraine?

Harry, 36, quit royal life for good last year, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, 39.

The pair share two young children, son Archie, two, and daughter Lilibet Diana, who is six weeks old.

Speaking on Lorraine, expert Russell Meyers said of Charles’ royal engagement this week: “They were in Devon and Cornwall over the last three days and that was to really give a boost to the local tourism industry, talking to children about climate change.

“These pictures here, it was like Prince Charles didn’t have the cameras there, making the kids feel at ease and a wonderful occasion.”

The royal expert went on: “He was surprised at Harry’s decision to bring these memoirs forward but they’re getting on with the job at hand.”

Meanwhile, Ranvir waded in: “Yes, and when you see him with these other children you just think, gosh, he must be missing Harry’s children.

Ranvir admitted she feels sorry for Prince Charles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He must be missing that contact with his grandchildren right?”

Russell added: “Undoubtedly, those two grandchildren.”

Tensions have seemingly mounted between the pair for months, with Harry previously criticising Charles as a father.

He must be missing Harry’s children

To add to the drama, the Duke of Sussex also announced the news of his book earlier this week.

According to Harry, the memoir will be “a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

In addition, he said: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in the US (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ranvir takes over the ITV show

Meanwhile, Ranvir is currently hosting Lorraine over the summer.

The Good Morning Britain star is helping out regular presenter Lorraine Kelly.

Talking about the job she said: “It’s such a privilege to do the show because I’m a massive fan of Lorraine, obviously. She’s so supportive and wonderful. So to be sitting in her seat is just such a lovely moment. I started doing it before Christmas, I feel so at home there and the team.”

As well as Ranvir, Christine Lampard will also stand in for a total of four weeks.

