Lorraine on ITV: Cat Deeley returns to host the show next week

She's enjoying something of a UK career renaissance!

By Nancy Brown

Lorraine Kelly is taking a break from her ITV morning show next week.

The Lorraine host revealed that she’s heading up to Orkney – just like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge this week – on holiday.

As such, today (May 27) was her last show for a week.

And she named the host who’ll be taking over.

Lorraine Kelly is off on holiday next week (Credit: YouTube)

Who is taking over from Lorraine on ITV next week?

Cat Deeley is enjoying a bit of a career renaissance of late in the UK.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly reveals why she hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring

She’s already covered for Lorraine on the ITV show and took part in an epic Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Chums sketch.

Now, next week, she’ll be back on the box and hosting Lorraine’s morning show.

Cat Deeley is returning to present the show (Credit: YouTube)

What did Lorraine say about her holiday?

Lorraine told her followers she’s off on holiday earlier this morning.

Posting to Twitter, she said: “I’m double vaccinated, have had a negative COVID test – ORKNEY I’m on my way – see you soon.”

Read more: Cat Deeley fans hit back at trolls who say the Lorraine stand-in is ‘too happy’

She also tagged a restaurant with rooms called The Foveran, which could give fans an idea of where she might be holed up during her time away from the screen.

What has Cat Deeley said about taking over?

The announcement was made during an advert on ITV earlier today.

It showed clips of Cat hosting the show previously.

The official Lorraine also shared the news of Cat’s return.

Posting a compilation video, it said: “She’s back and we can’t wait!”

Neither can viewers, it seems.

“Yayyyyyyy, love her,” said one.

“She fitted right in,” said another.

A third added: “Thought she was very good when she hosted before.”

