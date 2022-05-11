Fans of the Lorraine show took to Twitter today after the Scot made an Alan Partridge dig at Richard Madeley.

For years viewers have picked up on the similarities between the father-of-two and the fictional radio goon.

Richard has always refuted any likeness between him and the hapless host.

But Lorraine couldn’t resist taking a cheeky swipe this morning.

Lorraine was in stitches! (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly and Richard Madeley

As she announced the show’s line up, Lorraine said: “Richard! You might be interested in this – Steve Coogan’s on the show.”

Actor Steve of course played Alan in one of his most well-known roles.

Taking the whole thing on the chin, Richard laughed and quipped: “Now why would I be interested in that?”

Fans flocked to Twitter over the comical exchange.

One teased: “When will Richard Madeley go back to presenting on Radio Norfolk?”

Aha! Are Alan Partridge and Richard Madeley the same person? (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

Another said: “Richard Madeley is more Alan Partridge than Alan Partridge.”

One viewer was exasperated after Richard asked how long the iPod had been around for.

They shared: “Richard Madeley with vintage Partridge there! ‘How long has it been out for?’ They literally just said it!”

Aha! It’s Alan Partridge

Of course it’s not just GMB viewers that reckon Richard reminds them of Alan.

Steve Coogan revealed he actually based part of the character on the presenter – as well as another famous face.

“I suppose if you infuse Richard Madeley with Piers Morgan, you might get close to who Partridge is at the moment,’ he recently said on BBC Breakfast.

“I think Alan likes to think of himself as cutting edge and edgy and relevant,” he added.

Richard takes the comparison in good humour and told the Metro he found the whole thing “funny”.

Richard says he’s not phased by the comparisons (Credit: ITV)

“If people want to take sentences that I say or little ponderings, [and think], ‘Oh, that’s so Alan Partridge,’ good luck to them.

“I don’t mind at all, because I genuinely don’t care. I don’t take myself seriously.”

Alan Gordon Partridge has been played by Steve since 1991.

The character has appeared on radio, TV and even in the feature film Alpha Papa.

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV and ITV Hub.

