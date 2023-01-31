Today, Lorraine Kelly has warned GMB host Richard Madeley that his job could be on the line.

It’s after Richard, alongside co-presenter Susanna Reid, interviewed Matt Hancock on today’s show (January 31).

Matt is a controversial figure, as many people will know. PM Rishi Sunak revoked the whip from the 44-year-old MP last year after it emerged he would star in 2022’s instalment of I’m A Celebrity.

Matt Hancock appeared on GMB today (January 31) to discuss the scandals he’s accumulated in recent years (Credit: YouTube)

Richard asked him if he wanted to go into showbiz – an idea Matt didn’t explicitly reject. Susanna then asked him if he’d like to sit where Richard was sitting.

This led Lorraine Kelly, when she spoke to Richard and Susanna later on in the show, to warn Richard about losing his job.

Lorraine Kelly warns Richard Madeley today about his GMB job

After the interview concluded, Lorraine appeared onscreen.

“Well, it’s always interesting to see what Lorraine makes of our big interviews,” Susanna said. To this, Lorraine shook her head.

Susanna then added: “And when she shakes her head, you know it’s coming.”

Lorraine remarked: “I thought you showed great restraint there, Richard. I’d be worried for your job! He’s coming after you. He didn’t say no, did he?”

Lorraine Kelly suggested that Matt Hancock could steal Richard Madeley’s GMB presenting job (Credit: ITV)

This warning prompted Richard to come out with a light-hearted response. He exclaimed: “I’m perpetually worried for my job so what’s new?”

Lorraine then served Matt a bit of a dig. “I think he thought this morning was an audition,” she mused.

I’d be worried for your job! He’s coming after you. He didn’t say no, did he?

After Susanna noted that he didn’t “rule it out,”, Lorraine quipped: “Oh, for goodness sake, can you imagine? That would be interesting handovers in the morning.”

Matt Hancock on GMB

The former health secretary received a good grilling from the GMB hosts on today’s show.

Matt Hancock revealed to Richard Madeley he’s interested in doing documentaries after announcing he won’t stand to be re-elected as West Sussex’s MP (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway confronted him over his well-known affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo. Susanna also asked Matt about his decision to only donate £10,000 of his £320,000 I’m A Celebrity fee.

It had been previously speculated that he would donate more of this fee to charitable causes.

To Richard asking him if he’d like to go into showbiz, Matt professed his desire to create documentaries. He explained that he’d like to generate informative pieces on issues such as dyslexia.

