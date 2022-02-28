Lorraine slams Prince Andrew over claims he’s considering return to public life

Lorraine Kelly has criticised Prince Andrew today following claims he’s considering a return to public life.

Reports have emerged suggesting the Duke of York, 62, could make a return to public life after settling his civil sexual assault case.

Royal expert Russell Myers joined Lorraine on Monday’s edition of her show and claimed that Andrew believes he still has “a lot to offer to public service”.

Lorraine criticised Prince Andrew today (Credit: ITV)

What did Lorraine Kelly say today?

Lorraine opened today’s show, saying: “There are rumours this morning, would you believe, that Prince Andrew may be considering a return to public life.

“Royal editor Russell Myers is here. Surely he’s not that tone deaf?”

As Mr Myers suggested Andrew believes he could make a return as he has a lot to offer, Lorraine replied: “Really?!” before shaking her head.

Reports claim Andrew is considering a return to public life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mr Myers went on to discuss reports Andrew paid accuser Virginia Giuffre £12million in his settlement of his sexual assault case.

Lorraine then cut in: “Despite the fact that he said he’s never met her.”

Mr Myers said: “His friends said to me just last week that he’s still a young man, he’s 62, he feels like he’s got a lot to give.

“Could this be the resurgence of Prince Andrew? But awful, awful timing on this,” referring to the invasion of Ukraine.

Russell Myers shared his views on the reports (Credit: ITV)

Mr Myers concluded: “I think it would be much better for everybody involved if he was to just fade into the background and leave it at that.”

Lorraine added: “Just shut it and go away.”

Earlier this month, Andrew settled his civil case out of court.

He agreed to pay a “substantial donation” to Ms Giuffre’s charity, which supports victims’ rights.

Ms Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 – allegations he’s always denied.

