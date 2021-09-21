lorraine today jason donovan
Lorraine Kelly leaves viewers in hysterics as she ‘swears’ live on air

ITV viewers couldn't believe their ears

By Joshua Haigh

Lorraine Kelly stunned viewers today (September 21) when she accidentally swore on live TV.

The presenter, 61, interviewed singer Jason Donovan to find out the details about the Aussie star’s latest tour.

They were busy having a lovely chat when Lorraine let slip a word that she shouldn’t have.

Lorraine interviewed Jason Donovan on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Lorraine today?

“During Covid, a lot of people have been taking up different hobbies,” said Lorraine.

“You’ve been painting but we share the joy of swimming, wild water swimming, isn’t it great?” she asked. “It actually makes you feel alive.”

“It feels fantastic, it gets rid of a hangover!” replied Jason as Lorraine showed viewers a clip.

“Oh gosh, there’s me and Angus look! There’s my wee dog!” she exclaimed.

Jason continued: “Lorraine, I didn’t realise that I was actually going to see pictures of you swimming, which is fantastic! What month of the year was that?”

Lorraine replied: “That was last month. I did do it last November in Scotland though. [Bleep]! It was really cold!”

lorraine today jason donovan
Viewers were stunned when they caught Lorraine swearing on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

Viewers rushed to social media to share their shock at Lorraine getting away with saying “[bleep]”.

“Did @reallorraine just say [bleep] #lorraine,” one person asked.

A second tweeted: “Did @reallorraine just swear on #Lorraine? when Jason Donovan asked how swimming in November she went ‘[bleep]’.”

While a third said: “I think @reallorraine might be in for a bit of a [bleep] after that [bleep] up!”

