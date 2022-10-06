Lorraine criticised for not cutting her hair on show to support heartbreaking cause

Lorraine Kelly has sparked criticism today after not cutting her hair to show support for a heartbreaking cause.

This morning’s show featured guest Elika Ashoori, who was speaking to the ITV presenter about women’s fight for freedom in Iran.

Elika cut her hair live on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

It comes after the horrific death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by ‘morality police’ for allegedly failing to wear her hijab properly.

Mahsa died while in the custody of the morality police.

Now, women around the world are protesting and cutting their hair in solidarity.

During her interview with Lorraine, Elika cut her own hair live on air.

Criticism of Lorraine Kelly

But although Elika’s moving show of support touched viewers, Lorraine drew criticism by not offering to join her by cutting some of her own.

Taking to Twitter to voice their opinions, viewers hit out at the 62-year-old presenter.

One wrote: “Your chance #lorraine to show solidarity which would have got into all the media by cutting a teeny tiny piece of your hair and you’re too damn vain not too.”

Lorraine drew criticism for not cutting her hair (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “That was so moving, empowering and educational – thank you. Such a shame #lorraine didn’t stand with you by cutting her hair to end this brutal regime! Keep spreading love, you lovely lady.”

A third added: “I noticed that Lorraine didn’t cut her hair in solidarity with the women of Iran.”

Someone else commented: “Lorraine could have cut an inch off her hair though. All to stand with our #iraniansisters #IranianWomenRevolution #lorraine.”

Another Twitter user posted: “Someone should have been in her ear telling her to cut her hair, massive opportunity missed, no empathy whatsoever #ITV.”

Protests explained by Elika

Elika said during the moving interview: “I have brought a pair of scissors today to show my solidarity to my sisters in Iran.

“This pales in comparison to the bravery they’re facing in the streets, risking death.

“So I’m going to cut my hair as well just to show we are all behind you and there you go.

“I want to say this one is for what the European, US and UK Governments need to do with their trade and deals with Iran.

Elika explained why women are cutting their hair (Credit: ITV)

Iran protests

“They need to stop and cut everything just like that.” She held up a lock of her own hair.

Elika went on to say that women, feminists and anyone who cares about human rights should do the same and send the message to the Iranian embassy.

Meanwhile, speaking about the protests, Elika added “This [protest] started with the murder of one girl who was showing a few strands of hair and was beaten by the morality police.

“But it soon escalated into nationwide protests.

“It progressed into women asking for the removal of compulsory hijabs, which has been implemented for four decades in Iran.

“And from there it has taken another shape and now has become a nationwide revolution led by women.”

