Lorraine Kelly has today fired back at an online troll who accused the daytime telly legend of snubbing St George’s Day.

The 61-year-old star was called out by the Twitter user for apparently not mentioning anything about the annual English saint’s day on today’s episode of Lorraine (Friday April 23).

But she soon hit back and explained her position.

What did the troll say to Lorraine Kelly today?

The viewer took to Twitter to lambast her for an apparent lack of a mention of St George’s Day.

In the tweet, the person said: “Disgusting that @lorraine @reallorraine never mentioned St George’s day today.

“For a Scotswoman that has moved her whole family to England, has worked in England for an English company, that is so spiteful & says so much about her.

“Burns night of course…”

How did Lorraine respond?

However, it wasn’t long before fans and Lorraine herself hit back.

Lorraine quote-tweeted the original comment and said: “Normally don’t respond to this sort of thing BUT…

“Mentioned it right at the top of the show and also with our Andi so ‘keep the heid’ as we say in Scotland.”

Lorraine’s claims were backed up by other viewers, who all defended the star.

One said: “She did talk about it more than once though so why lie??”

Another wrote: “I heard Lorraine mention it at least twice this morning! Maybe you were watching yesterday’s show on catch up??”

Finally, a third commented back: “Perhaps you should have watched from the beginning.”

What did Lorraine say last month that angered viewers?

Lorraine is never backwards at coming forwards and sometimes her forthright views divide those at home.

Last month she interviewed fitness guru, Joe Wicks.

During the conversation, she said: “We’re fast becoming a nation of fatsos and we really have to do something about it.”

One enraged fan said on Twitter: “Preaches be kind then calls everyone fatsos.

“Any need really?”