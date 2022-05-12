Lorraine Kelly left viewers of her show today (May 12) pretty distracted by her appearance.

The Scottish TV presenter wore a gorgeous plunging green dress by Ro & Zo to host Lorraine today.

However, some fans of the show took to social media to comment on the host’s appearance.

With some even issuing Lorraine, who is 62, with a plea.

Lorraine Kelly turned heads with her low-cut dress today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly’s green dress causes a stir

The presenter’s lovely green dress caused a bit of a stir this morning, with many making a pretty personal comment.

“Lorraine you look like you are going to ‘bust’ out of your frock today!” said one. “Lovely dress though,” they added.

“I love you and your show Lorraine but really do we need your cleavage breakfast time when I am eating my cornflakes?” asked another.

Lorraine you look like you are going to ‘bust’ out of your frock today!

“Her boobs are right in my face this morning,” said another taking it one step further.

“Put them away,” another rudely pleaded.

“Sorry Lorraine – a bit ‘booby’ this morning,” said another, who clearly hasn’t heard of if you’ve got it flaunt it.

‘Stunning, you look fab’

Over on Instagram, Lorraine’s followers were a lot nicer about her appearance.

After she posted a picture of her dress and outfit details, the comments came flooding in.

“Gorgeous lady,” said one.

“Wow, love it,” another cooed.

A third commented: “Stunning, you look fab.”

Another added: “Green is always lovely on you.”

If you’ve got it flaunt it, that’s what we say, Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

TV’s Lorraine Kelly on her weight loss

Lorraine took to Twitter after the show and, like the true pro she is, ignored the comments.

She has opened up about her appearance recently, though.

Back in March, she admitted that she’d shed a few pounds and was feeling better than ever.

The presenter revealed that she was wearing an outfit she couldn’t “fit over her bum six weeks ago”.

“Couldn’t get this size 12 over my bum 6 weeks ago,” she said, before thanking Suzy Stirling, who’s been helping her with her diet.

