Lorraine Kelly speaking to camera on Lorraine today
TV

Lorraine Kelly branded ‘wonderful’ as she makes touching gesture following viewer’s request

Awww!

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Lorraine Kelly has been branded “wonderful” by fans after she made a touching gesture following a viewer’s request today (Wednesday, December 28).

The 63-year-old made the heartwarming gesture in a tweet for her 729.3k followers to see earlier this morning.

Lorraine Kelly speaking to camera on Lorraine today
The 63-year-old made a touching gesture today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly makes touching gesture today

Earlier today, the ITV star made a touching gesture for a fan on Twitter.

During today’s show, one viewer spotted a toy blue penguin on the coffee table next to Lorraine.

They took a liking to it and headed to Twitter to ask Lorraine about it.

@reallorraine watching you this morning with my penguin-mad daughter and she spots the two blue ones next to you on the set,” the viewer tweeted.

“She said I wonder what happens to them after Christmas because I would love to give them a home mummy.”

Lorraine was quick to reply to the fan.

“DM me your address and I will see what we can do!” she tweeted.

Lorraine Kelly speaking to camera on Lorraine today
The star’s gesture was praised by fans (Credit: ITV)

Fans praise touching gesture

Plenty of Lorraine’s followers were impressed with the Scottish journalist’s gesture. Many took to the replies of her tweet to let her know.

“Lovely! Happy holidays, Lorraine,” one fan tweeted.

Awwww @reallorraine what a wonderful thing to do you are just an amazing Scottish woman. I wish every person let alone celebrity was as caring as you,” another wrote.

“Lovely thing to do, Lorraine,” a third said.

“You’re a star Lorraine love your show,” another tweeted.

Lorraine Kelly wincing while wearing red on Lorraine
The Scottish star made a huge blunder (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly makes huge blunder

The Scottish star’s sweet gesture comes just weeks after she made a huge blunder.

During a preview for her show on GMB, the star revealed that she’d slept through her alarm and was running late.

“I don’t know what happened to me. I woke up and it was two o’clock in the morning but I thought I was late,” she said.

She then continued, saying: “I must have, I don’t know whether I need to go to Specsavers, there are others available. But I got up and got ready and then wondered…”

“I thought there was something wrong with the clock.”

Lorraine then revealed that she went back to sleep and slept through her alarm.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly makes demand to Harry and Meghan as she insists ‘enough already’

Merry Christmas From Lorraine & The Team! | Lorraine

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Lorraine Lorraine Kelly

Trending Articles

Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King on This Morning
Hairy Bikers stars Dave Myers and Si King announce ‘surprise news’ as fans over the moon
Robert Rinder on GMB today with Charlotte Hawk
GMB viewers make plea to Robert Rinder following his heartbreaking loss
Caleb looks serious at the prison visiting room table; inset, a publicity shot of him looking intense on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Emmerdale: Caleb is undercover cop in shock plot twist, fans predict
William, Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton
Prince William’s hilarious confession about Christmas gift which ‘didn’t go well’ with Kate
Jamie Redknapp in front of a christmas tree speaking
Jamie Redknapp defended by fans as he’s trolled over ‘inappropriate’ Christmas pic amid cost of living crisis
James and Ola Jordan smiling at events
James and Ola Jordan make big announcement: ‘This is a huge day for us’