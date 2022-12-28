Lorraine Kelly branded ‘wonderful’ as she makes touching gesture following viewer’s request

Lorraine Kelly has been branded “wonderful” by fans after she made a touching gesture following a viewer’s request today (Wednesday, December 28).

The 63-year-old made the heartwarming gesture in a tweet for her 729.3k followers to see earlier this morning.

The 63-year-old made a touching gesture today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly makes touching gesture today

Earlier today, the ITV star made a touching gesture for a fan on Twitter.

During today’s show, one viewer spotted a toy blue penguin on the coffee table next to Lorraine.

They took a liking to it and headed to Twitter to ask Lorraine about it.

“@reallorraine watching you this morning with my penguin-mad daughter and she spots the two blue ones next to you on the set,” the viewer tweeted.

“She said I wonder what happens to them after Christmas because I would love to give them a home mummy.”

Lorraine was quick to reply to the fan.

“DM me your address and I will see what we can do!” she tweeted.

The star’s gesture was praised by fans (Credit: ITV)

Fans praise touching gesture

Plenty of Lorraine’s followers were impressed with the Scottish journalist’s gesture. Many took to the replies of her tweet to let her know.

“Lovely! Happy holidays, Lorraine,” one fan tweeted.

“Awwww @reallorraine what a wonderful thing to do you are just an amazing Scottish woman. I wish every person let alone celebrity was as caring as you,” another wrote.

“Lovely thing to do, Lorraine,” a third said.

“You’re a star Lorraine love your show,” another tweeted.

The Scottish star made a huge blunder (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly makes huge blunder

The Scottish star’s sweet gesture comes just weeks after she made a huge blunder.

During a preview for her show on GMB, the star revealed that she’d slept through her alarm and was running late.

“I don’t know what happened to me. I woke up and it was two o’clock in the morning but I thought I was late,” she said.

She then continued, saying: “I must have, I don’t know whether I need to go to Specsavers, there are others available. But I got up and got ready and then wondered…”

“I thought there was something wrong with the clock.”

Lorraine then revealed that she went back to sleep and slept through her alarm.

