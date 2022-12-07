Lorraine Kelly makes apology to viewers after they’re left concerned by her appearance today

Lorraine Kelly apologised to viewers today (Wednesday December 7) after concerns about her during the ITV morning show.

Host Lorraine responded to one fan asking about her on Twitter while the programme was still on air.

Other social media users also sent Lorraine best wishes after surmising the telly fave was suffering as she interviewed guests.

Lorraine Kelly apologised to fans on Twitter earlier today (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

What happened on Lorraine today?

Lorraine, 63, discussed topics such as energy bills, a new dating show and how Deborah James‘ family will spend their Christmas without her on Wednesday’s episode.

However, viewers suspected Lorraine might not be on top form.

One watcher tweeted: “Haven’t heard this much coughing on a TV show since Who Wants To Be A Millionaire! Grab a hot toddy @reallorraine!”

And someone else remarked they were distracted by spluttering during the segment with Heather James, the mother of late campaigner Deborah.

Looking lovely, but who was coughing on your show today whilst talking to Deborah James’s mum?

They commented on an Instagram pic shared by Lorraine: “Looking lovely, but who was coughing on your show today whilst talking to Deborah James’s mum?”

Lorraine Kelly apologises to fan

It seems Lorraine may have been scrolling through her Twitter timeline during an ad break.

As she responded to the light-hearted post about having a hot toddy within minutes.

Quote-tweeting the message with her near 730,000 followers, Lorraine wrote: “Sorry!”

Her response resulted in further reactions from users, with many admitting they had also been pondering about Lorraine’s health.

TV host poses for pic with guests Heather James and Dr Hilary Jones who both made appearances on her ITV show Lorraine today (Credit: Instagram)

How Lorraine fans reacted on Twitter: ‘Feel better soon’

Several caring viewers responded to Lorraine’s quote-tweet – including some who noted they’ve endured cold-like symptoms.

The person who originally tweeted at Lorraine replied once again: “Ah, don’t apologise, just get well!”

While another grateful fan acknowledged how quickly some signs of being under the weather can appear rapidly out of nowhere.

“Thanks for being with us at all Lorraine, these things can come on out of the blue. Feel better soon xx,” they wrote.

Fans were concerned about the telly host during Wednesday’s episode (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

Another person said they hoped Lorraine, if she is ill, is not affected too much.

They posted: “Hope you’re ok @reallorraine and don’t come down with something too nasty. Get well soon.”

And yet another person said they had come down with an illness themselves.

“Get well soon Lorraine, also still snuffling here xx,” they tweeted, adding an emoji character blowing its nose.

Lorraine airs on ITV, weekdays, from 9am.

