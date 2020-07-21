Lorraine Kelly 'tipped for Strictly Come Dancing' by Kate Garraway and Christine Lampard

Lorraine Kelly could appear on Strictly Come Dancing, bBreakfast TV hosts Kate Garraway and Christine Lampard reckon

The presenters joked about the possibility of star Lorraine foxtrotting off for a BBC stint earlier today (Tuesday, July 21).

Christine is filling in for Lorraine on Lorraine during her summer break.

And mischievous Kate enquired as to whether the Scottish star's extended absence could be related to dance training.

She also joked about Lorraine joining up with other celebs for the 2020 series in a Strictly 'bubble'.

Kate asked: "Ben [Shephard] is peddling all sorts of rumours, one of the reasons she's not here is that she's in that bubble.

The rumours are that Lorraine is one of them.

"You know how they're talking about couples having to go into that bubble for social distancing and the problems with Strictly Come Dancing aheadof this year?

"The rumours are that Lorraine is one of them."

Ben then wondered: "Where is Lorraine holed up?"

Lorraine in a Strictly bubble?

Christine played along and agreed she would encourage Lorraine to sign up for Strictly.

She replied: "I guess I would. I think the bubble thing before would be quite intense.

"It's stressful enough doing the show."

Kate also had fun in bringing up the 'Strictly curse'.

She added "I tell you what, couples going into social bubbles is going to do nothing for the rumours of the Strictly curse."

And Ben smirked: "I think it'll make it more interesting if anything..."

'Shorter series'

It was confirmed last month that this year's series will be "slightly shorter" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Show chiefs also noted they would be doing all they can to adhere to social distancing practices.

A statement released by the BBC said: "The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

"To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year's series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

"The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

- Lorraine airs Monday to Friday at 9am on ITV

