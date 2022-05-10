Emotional Lorraine Kelly admits she ‘expected Deborah James to bounce back’ as she issues plea

Lorraine Kelly was visibly upset on her show today as she reacted to the news about Deborah James.

Deborah, known as Bowel Babe on Instagram, has been battling bowel cancer since 2016.

The mum-of-two, 40, appeared on the Lorraine show last month to promote the No Butts campaign.

But last night she sadly revealed her body “can’t continue” anymore.

Lorraine said she thought Deborah would pull through (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly and Deborah James

Recalling visiting the inspirational campaigner in hospital, Lorraine said she thought her friend would pull through.

She said: “She always bounced back and I just expected her to.

“Although she was very thin, she was full of life.

“I just thought this is another hiccup along the line.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deborah James (@bowelbabe)

However Dr Hilary Jones explained that Deborah had defied all odds.

Read more: Deborah James reveals heartbreaking news amid cancer battle as she issues ‘goodbye’ message

“She had tested out some new treatments and was a ‘trialist’ for new therapy,” he pointed out.

They both agreed the star was an inspiration and had already saved so many lives.

Bowel Babe Just Giving fund

Deborah has been a tireless campaigner to raise cancer awareness and isn’t about to stop now.

An inspiration! (Credit: ITV YouTube)

In her post, she wrote: “All I ask if you ever read a column, followed my Instagram, listened to the podcast or saw me dressed as a poo for no reason. Please buy me a drink to see me out this world, by donating the cost to @bowelbabefund.”

She then shared links to charities including Cancer Research UK, Bowel Cancer UK and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Lorraine said she’d been looking at the Just Giving page all morning, which had ‘really cheered her up’ and encouraged people to donate.

At the time of writing, Deborah has raised more than £1million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deborah James (@bowelbabe)

“Typical Deborah, thinking about other people and launching this. She wanted to raise a quarter of a million,” Lorraine noted.

“If you can donate, even if it’s just a pound, that would be great, thank you so much.”

Dr Hilary agreed that she was an “extraordinary person” and pointed out the star had removed the stigma of bowel cancer.

The programme’s No Butts campaign encourages people to be aware of the symptoms of bowel cancer.

Last week Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts spoke about the campaign as she continues to fight the disease.

The star, who is undergoing chemotherapy, told Lorraine it was a “great honour” to be part of the campaign.

If you would like to donate to Deborah’s cause, the Bowel Babe Just Giving link is here.

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV and ITV Hub.

Send your love to Deborah and her family on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.