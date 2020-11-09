Lorraine Kelly swears on air as ‘some people don’t care’ about second lockdown

Lorraine Kelly was left annoyed as she discussed the latest coronavirus figures on her ITV show.

The 60-year-old presenter was joined by Dr Hilary Jones on the morning show today (November 9), where the pair discussed the likely number of cases after the second lockdown.

But as Dr Hilary suggested that figures could remain the same following lockdown, Lorraine couldn’t help but slip in a swear word.

Lorraine Kelly swore on her ITV show (Credit: ITV)

What did Lorraine Kelly say?

She said: “We will keep our fingers crossed and hope that everybody obeys, but it kinds of seems a bit half-[bleep], if we are allowed to say that.”

Dr Hilary replied: “Absolutely, you’ve got most people being compliant, being sensible.

“You’ve got a small proportion who just don’t seem to care and are not obeying the rules that they should be following.”

The two later went on to talk about the outbreak of coronavirus spreading through Denmark’s mink farms.

The pair discussed the latest coronavirus figures on her ITV show (Credit: ITV)

The presenter couldn’t believe that mink farms still existed.

She went on: “This is very worrying, we believe that there has been a mutation of the virus in these poor wee animals.”

Dr Hilary replied: “We know that coronavirus has different gemones. If you look at the genetic it would be slightly different in different parts of the world.

“The one they have found in mink is more resistant to antibodies and more resistant to the effects of a vaccine.”

Dr Hilary appeared on the show (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine added: “Don’t you think if you keep animals like that in those kinds of conditions.

“Something is going to come and bite you back. It’s karma, it’s desperate.”

Lorraine’s comments come days after the much-loved TV star hit back at Amanda Knox on Twitter.

