Lorraine Kelly reveals secret operation she underwent over Christmas as she returns to show

Lorraine Kelly has revealed she underwent surgery over the Christmas break.

ITV presenter Lorraine had some health news for viewers when she returned to host her show on Tuesday morning.

She told viewers that she had a “quiet” Christmas due to undergoing surgery on her shoulder.

Lorraine Kelly went under surgery at Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly surgery

Speaking to Dr Hilary Jones, she said: “I had a wee operation on my shoulder, it’s been annoying me for ages.

“Thank you to Professor Levy and his brilliant team because, oh my goodness, keyhole surgery is incredible.

“I just had to remove some calcification and a little bit of bone and, yeah, I’m doing my physio and I’m all fine. But we had a really quiet one at Christmas and New Year.”

Lorraine also thanked her husband and daughter for looking after her and planning Christmas for her.

She said: “Rosie and Steve looked after me and Rosie obviously takes after me in the cooking department… not.”

Dr Hilary then went on to question how much pain Lorraine was in and whether she had been able to still enjoy her Christmas.

“Did you have a wee dram as well for the pain?” he asked.

Lorraine replied: “Yes, you said it was alright to have one or two. I was actually very, very well behaved and I’m fine and I’m doing lots of different exercises, I’m getting there.”

“How amazing is keyhole surgery?” she repeated. “It’s extraordinary.”

Lorraine was looked after by her family at home (Credit: ITV)

ITV star arrives late to work

Meanwhile, shortly before the Christmas break Lorraine suffered a big mishap.

During a preview for her show on GMB, the star revealed that she’d slept through her alarm and was running late as a result.

“I don’t know what happened to me. I woke up and it was two o’clock in the morning but I thought I was late,” she said. “I must have, I don’t know whether I need to go to Specsavers, there are others available. But I got up and got ready and then wondered…”

“I thought there was something wrong with the clock,” she confessed.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly makes demand to Harry and Meghan as she insists ‘enough already’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.