Lorraine Kelly had some choice words on Monday’s show for anti-lockdown protesters in London over the weekend.

The 60-year-old star hit out at those who had attended and suggested that they should take a look at the “hell” that Kate Garraway has gone through with her husband, who has battled coronavirus.

It’s been a rough year for Kate, who still has no idea if her husband will ever fully recover.

Lorraine Kelly ranted about the anti-lockdown protests (Credit: ITV)

What did Lorraine Kelly say about anti-lockdown protests?

Speaking on Monday’s show, Lorraine told viewers that she had been left raging after seeing the crowds that had gathered to claim that wearing masks was against personal freedoms.

“I was fuming at the weekend – the protests in London,” she said.

“I absolutely would love to take these people by the hand and show them the reality.

“Wouldn’t you like maybe our Kate Garraway to have a wee word with them and tell them about the hell that she’s been living through with her husband?”

Dr Hilary joined Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Her husband, Derek, has been in hospital since March after contracting the virus, which is now entering its second wave in the UK.

Kate returned to Good Morning Britain in July, with Derek in intensive care continuing to fight for his life.

He has now been in hospital – although free of COVID-19 for a while – for six months.

Will there be another lockdown?

It’s been reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering putting London on a “total social lockdown”.

The move will see the capital’s bars and restaurants locked down for at least two weeks.

Households would also be banned from socialising together in an indoor location as part of the plans.

If approved, the London lockdown would affect around 10 million people living in the capital.

Police have been tasked with moving on those who congregate outside pubs after 10pm (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Tougher measures’ proposed

A government source told The Times: “The nation and the party wasn’t ready for us to go any further last week. There wasn’t a wide enough understanding of how substantial the second wave could be.”

They added: “Nobody has seen pictures of body bags in Spain or France on the TV yet. You have to take people with you.”

Revealing what it could mean to people living in the potentially affected areas, the source said to expect “tougher measures”.

“Tougher measures on social interaction will have to come though. They’re inevitable in some parts if you look at the numbers,” they added.

The PM has lost significant weight since battling COVID-19 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Dominic Raab warn about a second lockdown?

The foreign secretary told Sky News if “everyone plays by the rules” then a lockdown may not be needed.

He said: “Let’s hope that we can get through the winter months if we take these measures and if everyone plays by the rules, and we go into Christmas not needing to go into that national lockdown with all the impact on society and families but also the damage it would do to businesses.”

Raab went on to defend the government’s decision to impose a curfew on bars and restaurants.

