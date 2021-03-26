Lorraine Kelly sent shockwaves through Twitter this morning (March 26) as she branded Brits a “nation of fatsos” live on her ITV show.

The comments came during an interview with Body Coach Joe Wicks.

Of course, he’s been offering free PE lessons online over the past year in a bid to keep the nation moving and healthy.

And it seems Lorraine thinks we should’ve all been taking advantage of the classes.

Lorraine Kelly shocked viewers with her comments today (Credit: ITV)

What did Lorraine say on her ITV show today?

Chatting to Joe, she said: “It’s so important isn’t it. We’re fast becoming a nation of fatsos and we really have to do something about it.

“When you’re overweight, loads of loads of different illnesses can then attack you.

“It’s all about keeping yourself healthy and keeping yourself safe.”

Joe agreed and replied: “There’s two factors. There’s the physical health, which is so important obviously, but this moment in time we need to be thinking about our mental health.”

And it’s that, it appears, that viewers picked up on.

Joe Wicks has been one of our lockdown heroes keeping the nation motivated with his uplifting workouts. However, @thebodycoach has had his struggles like everyone else and shares the importance of speaking up about your mental health. Watch ➡️ https://t.co/vn8NeFi106 pic.twitter.com/8Q9tUTRk4l — Lorraine (@lorraine) March 26, 2021

What did viewers say about Lorraine’s comments?

Viewers urged Lorraine to “be kind”.

Others said that it was “ironic” the presenter was campaigning for people to “be kind” then “calling out fatsos” on live TV.

“Preaches be kind then calls everyone fatsos,” said one. “Any need really?”

Another said: “Ironic of #Lorraine campaigning be kind then calls people ‘fatsos’ on live television #unbelievable.”

A third said: “We are becoming a nation of ‘fatsos’ #Lorraine wow.”

Another raged: “@reallorraine not sure that was a good idea, Fatsos, really?”

“#Lorraine a nation of of fatsos! Nice motivation from #lorrainekelly,” slammed another.

Another viewer told Lorraine to speak for herself.

“We’re getting a nation of fatsos? Speak for yourself!” they slammed.

