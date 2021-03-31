Kate garraway husband Derek draper
Lorraine Kelly reveals Kate Garraway ‘simply refuses to let husband Derek Draper go’

She's full of praise for her friend and colleague

By Nancy Brown

Kate Garraway “simply refuses” to let husband Derek Draper go, Lorraine Kelly has revealed.

Full of praise for her ITV friend and colleague, Lorraine said she doesn’t know “how in the name of God” Kate has managed to get through the past year.

Derek was hospitalised after contracting coronavirus in March 2020.

He has now been in hospital for an entire year.

lorraine kelly on her show
Lorraine Kelly has spoken of how Kate Garraway has acted with ‘grace’ amid husband Derek Draper’s hospitalisation (Credit: ITV)

What did Lorraine say about Kate Garraway?

Writing in The Sun, Lorraine praised Kate’s “grace, dignity and bravery”.

She said: “He’s been at death’s door and remains with us thanks to the skills of the medics treating him. But I am convinced it’s also because Kate simply refuses to let him go.”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly slams trolls who said she’d ‘die’ after having the COVID jab

Lorraine commented that Kate has been unable to visit Derek since Christmas.

However, she “messages Derek for hours” on her iPad and “stops him from despairing” by telling him that he’ll be home “soon”.

He’s been at death’s door and remains with us thanks to the skills of the medics treating him. But I am convinced it’s also because Kate simply refuses to let him go.

Lorraine said Kate also reassures her husband that “everything will be all right”.

“Kate has been truly astonishing in her courage and tenacity. She remains positive and hopeful that one day Derek will come out of hospital and be back home where he belongs as friends and family help him to recover,” Lorraine added.

Kate garraway finding Derek doc
GMB host Kate Garraway is dedicated to bringing husband Derek Draper home (Credit: ITV)

Kate’s brave face

Lorraine also said that selfless Kate puts on a brave face for the sake of her work colleagues on Good Morning Britain.

Read more: A timeline of Derek Draper’s health as he spends a year in hospital

She revealed: “When she comes into work she takes a deep breath, puts on her professional smile and makes it easier for the rest of us who sometimes struggle to find the words to express our sadness at what she is having to go through.”

Kate garraway finding Derek doc
The star’s Finding Derek documentary aired recently (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway’s love for husband Derek Draper

Speaking about her recent Finding Derek documentary, Lorraine said she relished seeing the love Kate has for Derek play out on screen.

The couple married in 2005 and are parents to daughter Darcey and son William.

She added that we can “never underestimate the power of love”.

And she said it’s that which will “get us through”.

