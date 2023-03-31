Lorraine Kelly replaced in continuing ITV daytime shake-up

Lorraine Kelly was replaced today and will be replaced all of next week in another ITV daytime shake-up.

The 63-year-old telly legend usually fronts the ITV programme Lorraine from 9am to 10am every Monday to Friday.

However, for Friday’s episode (March 31), when the show started, Lorraine was nowhere to be seen.

Instead, a co-star and fellow ITV favourite had stepped into the hot seat to front the show.

Lorraine Kelly ‘missing’ from show today

Welcoming Lorraine viewers on Friday was Irish presenter Christine Lampard.

The 44-year-old is a regular stand-in for Lorraine, having previously hosted the show on numerous occasions.

While fans were thrilled to see Christine back on the show, others were quick to question where Lorraine was.

Taking to Twitter, one person fumed: “Lmao no surprise Lorraine isn’t presenting her own show.”

Echoing their thoughts, a second person penned: “Where is she this time?”

ITV undergoes major presenting shake-up

The Lorraine show’s shake-up is the latest ITV re-juggle following Phillip Schofield’s week-long absence from This Morning.

The 60-year-old, who has appeared on the show since 2002, was missing from this week’s episodes.

As a result, Alison Hammond stepped in at the start of the week, co-hosting alongside Holly Willoughby.

Then The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett made his hosting debut on Wednesday (March 20) joining Holly until Thursday.

And for today’s instalment, Alison was back to welcome viewers alongside Dermot O’Leary for their usual Friday stint.

But the shake-up is set to spill over to next week too – because of the Easter Holidays.

During Thursdays show, ITV confirmed that Phil would not present This Morning for the coming fortnight.

As a result, Alison and Dermot will be back to host over the Easter break.

Where is Phil on This Morning?

Phil’s week off is believed to be down to a trial involving his younger brother Timothy Schofield, who is accused of carrying out a sex act on an underage boy.

Timothy, 54 has been accused of 11 counts of sexual offences involving a child, all of which he denies.

The alleged abuse took place between 2016 and 2019.

Timothy, who has worked as a police IT technician, is accused of causing the boy to watch sex acts and engage in sex acts.

He has also been accused of having performed sex acts in front of the victim.

