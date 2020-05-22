Lorraine Kelly praises Kate Garraway's 'extraordinary strength' as her husband battles coronavirus

TV's Lorraine Kelly has praised Kate Garraway's strength as her husband Derek Draper continues to battle coronavirus.

Derek is still in hospital as he battles the deadly bug in intensive care.

On Thursday, Kate shared an emotional message on Instagram admitting her family's devastating journey is "far from over".

Lorraine Kelly has praised Kate Garraway's strength (Credit: ITV)

The Good Morning Britain host said her "heart sinks as I learn new and devastating ways this virus has more battles for Derek to fight".

On today's show, Lorraine spoke about Kate's update and branded her "amazing".

What did Lorraine say?

The Scottish presenter said: "Our Kate was out there with her kids [to Clap for our Carers].

"It's remarkable. Her strength is extraordinary.

Derek Draper has been battling coronavirus in intensive care (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Derek her husband is still in intensive care, but as Kate says he is still with her so there is still hope.

"All we can do is send our love and support. She's amazing."

Dr Hilary Jones added: "She has been very strong and not lost her thoughts for other people in this situation, which is remarkable in the circumstances.

"A lot of people spend a lot of time in hospital with COVID-19 and many of them do emerge recovered.

Dr Hilary said "where there is life there is hope" (Credit: ITV)

"Where there is life there is hope."

Meanwhile, Kate posted her message following the Clap for our Carers last night.

She posted a video of herself and her and Derek's children Darcey and William clapping outside their home.

Kate said: "I couldn’t be prouder of how [Darcey] & Billy have coped with these past 2 horrific months for our family.

"Always finding ways of lifting our spirits & staying strong even when they can see me wobbling.

"The journey for me and my family seems to be far from over. But he is still HERE & so there is still hope.

"My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who will be affected by this, not just for the next few weeks but for the foreseeable future."

In conclusion, Kate thanked the NHS frontline staff for all their hard work helping others battle the virus.

She said: "That will be the case for many who have suffered from the disease, but also the front line workers who have been helping to treat the worst affected.

"The physical and mental scars will run deep and so we need to stick together far beyond the end of lockdown."

Kate praised her children for how they're coping while their dad Derek is in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Derek Draper has been in hospital fighting for his life since March 30.

During the time he's been in intensive care, Kate and their two children have not been able to visit him.

