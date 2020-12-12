Lorraine Kelly, who was on The Last Leg
Lorraine Kelly on The Last Leg: Star launches foul-mouthed tirade against COVID rule breakers

By Paul Hirons

The Last Leg viewers praised Lorraine Kelly after the daytime TV legend launched a foul-mouthed tirade against COVIDiots.

Lorraine, 61, was a guest on the topical Channel 4 comedy show last night (Friday December 11).

Not only that, but she guest-hosted the show, with regular presenter Adam Hills joining via videolink while quarantining in Australia.

And it wasn’t long before her views were a hit with viewers, who begged her to have “her own” Friday-night show.

Lorraine Kelly The Last Leg
Lorraine delivered a very alternative Christmas message (Credit: Channel 4)

What was Lorraine Kelly doing on The Last Leg?

Joining regular hosts Adam, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker (as well as special guests Joe Lycett and Stacey Dooley), Lorraine appeared in a sketch that mimicked the Queen’s Christmas speech.

Wearing a sparkly red top and tiara, she launched into her tirade.

She first had a pop at those “flying to other side of the world to spend two weeks in a five-star hotel with 24-hour room service and stunning views [bleeping] yourself stupid.”

But she wasn’t finished there.

Lorraine Kelly The Last Leg
Lorraine shocked Adam and co (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Lorraine say in her outburst?

She continued in real royal fashion: “To all of us that sacrificed so much this year – I wish you a very merry Christmas and prosperous 2021.

“Unless of course, you are a celebrity who broke the rules of lockdown, in that case, you can go [bleep] yourself.”

Not quite so royal!

But her foul-mouthed outburst was a hit with Adam and the team, and the virtual audience who roared with approval and laughter.

And it wasn’t long until the studio audience joined in, praising the star.

How did viewers react to Lorraine’s outburst?

One Twitter user said: “If a global pandemic was all it took for Lorraine Kelly to tell celebrities to go [bleep] themselves on live TV then frankly, I’m coming round to the whole affair.”

Another wrote: “Hearing Lorraine Kelly saying ‘go [bleep] yourself’ is a definite highlight of the week @TheLastLeg.”

Finally, a third wrote: “Lorraine Kelly swearing like a sailor is something I had no idea I needed in my life.”

Another called it TV “gold”.

