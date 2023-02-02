Susanna Reid reacts, Lorraine Kelly speaks today
TV

Lorraine Kelly leaves Susanna Reid shocked with confession about her husband on air

Lorraine was initially bewildered, too

By Robert Leigh

Lorraine Kelly left Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid open-mouthed today as she made a confession about her husband.

Moments earlier, Lorraine herself appeared dumbfounded and concerned as GMB co-host Ben Shephard brought up her hubby as they previewed her show.

But despite her blushes, Lorraine was soon smiling again as she admitted to some saucy text action with cameraman Steve.

Lorraine Kelly speaks with Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid
Lorraine Kelly initially appeared bewildered by Ben Shephard’s queries (Credit: Lorraine Twitter)

Lorraine Kelly husband: Who is she married to?

Despite also working in TV – and being married to Lorraine for over 30 years – Steve keeps a relatively low profile.

He has previously appeared on his wife’s programme, memorably during lockdown a couple of years ago when Lorraine gave him a haircut.

Their daughter Rosie has also shared plenty of family images from over years on Instagram that include Steve, too.

But he tends to stay out of the headlines. Until today (Thursday February 2) when Ben read out a tabloid story about how Steve reacts while Lorraine is on the box.

Lorraine Kelly husband Steve appears on wife's show
Steve has previously appeared on his wife’s ITV show (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

GMB today

With a teasing tone, Ben read from a newspaper in front of him: “It would appear he’s very generous with his affections while you’re on air.

“He often likes to say how wonderful you’re looking in the morning in an affectionate way.”

A flustered Lorraine tentatively responded: “It depends what I’m wearing. It depends how much I’m showing.”

Sometimes he does say: “Nice boobs’…

Surprising Susanna, who opened her mouth wide in astonishment, Lorraine clarified: “Sometimes he does say: “Nice boobs’…”

She then fired back: “How did they get hold of that? Where did that come from?

“Have I been talking too much again?”

Susanna Reid reacts to Lorraine Kelly on GMB today
Susanna Reid reacts (Credit: Lorraine Twitter)

Ben joked it might even have been Steve who fed the story to the tabloid.

And despite appearing temporarily stunned, Susanna reflected on how she was pleased to hear Steve remains appreciative.

“As we’re coming up to Valentine’s Day, how lovely. Your husband still texts you to say: ‘Nice boobs’,” she commented.

Ben added: “Next time Lorraine’s on her show and she looks down at her phone, it could be Steve sending a little message.”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly issues warning to Richard Madeley today over GMB job after his behaviour

Lorraine airs on ITV, weekdays, from 9am.

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Ben Shephard GMB ITV Lorraine Lorraine Kelly Susanna Reid

Trending Articles

Con O'Neill speaks on This Morning/Neil from Happy Valley frowns
Happy Valley star Con O’Neill admits finale script ‘blew my mind’ as he teases ‘extraordinary’ ending
Priscilla Presley looks serious, Lisa Marie Presley looks into the camera
Grieving Priscilla Presley makes heartbreaking vow as she marks late daughter Lisa Marie’s birthday
Sort Your Life Out: Stacey Solomon urged to rectify ‘shameful’ treatment of animals
Bradley and Barney speak in the RV in Breaking Dad
Breaking Dad: Bradley Walsh reduced to tears by son Barney’s confession
Susanna Reid looks angry and Lady Victoria Harvey on GMB today
GMB: Susanna Reid called out by Prince Andrew’s ex for behaviour as host shuts down interview: ‘That’s enough’
Charley Webb playing Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale and posing on the red carpet
Emmerdale star Charley Webb shares devastating news as fans declare they’re ‘so sorry’