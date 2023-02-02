Lorraine Kelly leaves Susanna Reid shocked with confession about her husband on air

Lorraine Kelly left Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid open-mouthed today as she made a confession about her husband.

Moments earlier, Lorraine herself appeared dumbfounded and concerned as GMB co-host Ben Shephard brought up her hubby as they previewed her show.

But despite her blushes, Lorraine was soon smiling again as she admitted to some saucy text action with cameraman Steve.

Lorraine Kelly initially appeared bewildered by Ben Shephard’s queries (Credit: Lorraine Twitter)

Lorraine Kelly husband: Who is she married to?

Despite also working in TV – and being married to Lorraine for over 30 years – Steve keeps a relatively low profile.

He has previously appeared on his wife’s programme, memorably during lockdown a couple of years ago when Lorraine gave him a haircut.

Their daughter Rosie has also shared plenty of family images from over years on Instagram that include Steve, too.

But he tends to stay out of the headlines. Until today (Thursday February 2) when Ben read out a tabloid story about how Steve reacts while Lorraine is on the box.

Steve has previously appeared on his wife’s ITV show (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

GMB today

With a teasing tone, Ben read from a newspaper in front of him: “It would appear he’s very generous with his affections while you’re on air.

“He often likes to say how wonderful you’re looking in the morning in an affectionate way.”

A flustered Lorraine tentatively responded: “It depends what I’m wearing. It depends how much I’m showing.”

Sometimes he does say: “Nice boobs’…

Surprising Susanna, who opened her mouth wide in astonishment, Lorraine clarified: “Sometimes he does say: “Nice boobs’…”

She then fired back: “How did they get hold of that? Where did that come from?

“Have I been talking too much again?”

Susanna Reid reacts (Credit: Lorraine Twitter)

Ben joked it might even have been Steve who fed the story to the tabloid.

And despite appearing temporarily stunned, Susanna reflected on how she was pleased to hear Steve remains appreciative.

“As we’re coming up to Valentine’s Day, how lovely. Your husband still texts you to say: ‘Nice boobs’,” she commented.

Ben added: “Next time Lorraine’s on her show and she looks down at her phone, it could be Steve sending a little message.”

Lorraine airs on ITV, weekdays, from 9am.

