Lorraine Kelly expresses concerns over Boris Johnson's appearance as he returns to work

TV's Lorraine Kelly has expressed her concerns over Boris Johnson following his battle with coronavirus.

The Prime Minister returned to work today (April 27) and delivered a speech outside Downing Street about the coronavirus pandemic.

His comments were discussed on Good Morning Britain and Lorraine said she thinks he still doesn't look well after he recently battled the virus in hospital.

Lorraine Kelly thought Boris looked "a bit peaky" (Credit: ITV)

What did Lorraine say?

The presenter said: "He still looked a bit peaky. He didn't look in the best of health but clearly he was able to talk."

Dr Hilary Jones added: "Yes I agree."

What did Boris Johnson say in his speech?

He urged Brits to remain patient and stick to the lockdown rules.

Boris Johnson returned to work today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Boris said he believes "we are coming now to the end of the first phase of this conflict" but insisted easing off could lead to a "second spike" in the outbreak.

He said: "I ask you to contain your patience because I believe we are coming now to the end of the first phase of this conflict.

"In spite of all the suffering, we have so nearly succeeded."

However, the prime minister insisted he doesn't want to risk a second outbreak.

He added: "I refuse to throw away all the effort and the sacrifice of the British people and risk a second major outbreak and huge loss of life and the overwhelming of the NHS."

'There are real signs we are passing the peak.'



Prime Minister @BorisJohnson gives a statement outside Downing Street on his first day back at work after suffering from coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/nHReb6uRCF — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 27, 2020

Meanwhile, on today's GMB, Dr Hilary warned it's wrong to think the coronavirus lockdown is nearly over.

He explained: "This virus behaves in ways we don’t fully understand at all. We can’t even think about end of lockdown yet.

"If we allow a second peak it’s going to cause a lot more deaths. Yes, we need to end lockdown… but with the right people at the right time.

"To let people think this is nearly over is completely wrong."

