Lorraine Kelly has explained why she doesn’t wear her wedding ring after viewers spotted it was missing today.

The ITV Lorraine presenter, 61, is often pictured not wearing her wedding band these days.

So much so that her fans are asking her what’s going on.

After Lorraine posted a photo of her showing off a gorgeous dress on Instagram – one user questioned her ring’s absence.

The user commented: “Lorraine looks very pretty this morning. Why does Lorraine not wear her wedding ring?”

Lorraine responded with a practical and safe explanation.

And one that is likely heightened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lorraine replied: “I wash my hands so much.”

Indeed this isn’t the first time the television host has explained why she regularly goes ring free.

Back in January of this year, the Scotswoman gave a similar reasoning to a nosy fan.

She replied to a similar enquiry with: “I wash my hands so often I’ve kept my rings off so I don’t lose them.”

Then a very rude fan said that her hands looked old! But luckily Lorraine hit back in the best of ways.

Lorraine claimed: “Well I wash them so much to keep COVID at bay they’ve turned into dried-out husks – and also I am quite old!”

Who is Lorraine Kelly married to?

Lorraine is married to Steve Smith. The couple wed back in 1992 and Lorraine has always claimed to have a very happy marriage with Steve.

Steve is a television camera man and deliberately stays out of the spotlight.

In a previous interview, Lorraine said she knew Steve was ‘the one’ when they first met.

She explained: “He walked into the TV-am office 28 years ago where I was working as a reporter and he was part of the crew, and I thought, ‘That’ll do, I’m having that.'”

Does Lorraine have any children?

Lorraine Kelly shares a daughter, Rosie, with her husband Steve Smith.

Rosie is 26 and previously lived and worked in Singapore.

She graduated with a degree in journalism and worked in marketing abroad for three years.

Rosie is believed to have returned to the UK last year amid the pandemic to live with her parents and their dog Angus.

And they recently welcomed a little Dachshund puppy Ruby into their family.

What’s more, the mother and daughter have just launched their own podcast series with Beauty Pie – What If?

