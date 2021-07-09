Lorraine Kelly wore a white dress today but it resulted in fans saying she looked like a nurse.

The presenter, 61, sported a white midi dress from Karen Millen and a pair of lilac heels.

However, some fans compared Lorraine to a nurse and a couple even said the outfit look similar to one the Joker wore in The Dark Knight.

What did Lorraine Kelly say about her dress today?

Lorraine captioned a post on Instagram: “Today’s look from @karen_millen – thanks @bronaghwebster.”

Fans shared their thoughts in the comment section as one said: “Nope sorry you look a bit nursy and the fabric is awful.”

Another wrote: “You look like a nurse.”

Lorraine wore a white dress for the show today (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say?

A third said on Twitter: “@reallorraine is this the same dress.”

Another added: “#lorraine going with the Nurse Ratched look,” alongside a GIF of the Joker.

Nope sorry you look a bit nursy and the fabric is awful.

However, others loved the look.

One commented: “Looking awesome!!”

Another gushed: “You are looking so fabulous today Lorraine.”

What happened on Lorraine today?

Today, Lorraine questioned whether she looked like a nurse after Mark Heyes called her look “stunning”.

She asked: “Is it a little bit nurse? Is it Nurse Ratched?”

Mark replied: “No, it’s gorgeous, I promise you.”

Meanwhile, Mark also presented a segment on the best dresses to wear for the England v Italy Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

But Lorraine made a joke about one of the dresses, likening it to a tablecloth.

Lorraine made a joke about one of the dress choices (Credit: ITV)

The model was wearing a red and white gingham midi-dress.

Lorraine quipped: “If you take that with you to a picnic it could be the tablecloth.”

Laughing, Mark replied: “I knew she was going to say that!”

