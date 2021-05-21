Lorraine Kelly dog
Lorraine brings daughter Rosie’s puppy Ruby on her show and viewers melt

The TV star has been showing off the little pup on Instagram too

By Joshua Haigh

Lorraine Kelly brought her ‘grandpuppy’ – daughter Rosie’s dog Ruby on the show today (May 21).

Both Rosie and Lorraine have been sharing snaps of the new arrival on social media recently.

Lorraine Kelly was joined by teeny tiny dog Ruby on TV  (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly and adorable dog pal Ruby

Clearly proud of the latest addition to the family, Lorraine gave viewers their first glimpse on Friday.

Lorraine said: “She’s teeny tiny. She’s meeting our other dog, Angus, next week.

“She’s gorgeous!” added the presenter.

She had Ruby sitting on her lap, and viewers couldn’t get enough.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly blasts troll over St George’s Day ‘snub’

“Ruby is so cute… #lorraine,” gushed one fan. 

A second tweeted: “Omg Ruby is so beautiful! #Lorraine”.

“Ruby in that coat is adorable #Lorraine,” said a third.

While another viewer joked that the puppy looked like it was feeling shy about its first TV appearance.

“Poor Ruby the dog looks like she’d rather be anywhere else right now #Lorraine,” joked a fan. 

Ruby stayed with Lorraine throughout an entire segment of the show.

However, the adorable little one ended up falling asleep on her grandma in the end.

Earlier this week, Lorraine shared a video of Ruby getting her first bath.

Read more: Opinion – ‘Lorraine Kelly needs to stop acting like a child’

She captioned a clip of the pooch being pampered: “The little puppy @rubyisasausage had her first bath from @rosiekellysmith – so cute!”

Fans rushed to comment on the video and share their love for the new pooch.

One wrote: “She’s the most adorable thing I have ever seen I might cry!”

Another said: “Lorraine you are totally in love with Ruby I can tell. I hope Angus is not the jealous type!”

