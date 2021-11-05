Lorraine Kelly clears up confusion about one part of her outfit today

Lorraine Kelly has cleared up confusion over her outfit on today’s show.

The ITV presenter wore a navy dress covered in bright blue stars on today’s show.

But her outfit left a question on some viewers’ lips.

Lorraine cleared up confusion about her poppy (Credit: ITV)

What was Lorraine Kelly wearing that confused viewers so much?

After seeing Lorraine on TV many viewers were confused as to why the poppy she was wearing wasn’t the usual red poppy.

She was inundated with questions about why it was silver.

It was a special silver poppy with a special meaning behind it.

Lots of you asking about my silver poppy I was wearing today – it’s in honour of ⁦@captaintommoore⁩ and raising funds for ⁦@BritishLegionRX⁩ ⁦thank you @Hannah_I_Moore⁩ pic.twitter.com/btgjpR1o6u — Lorraine (@reallorraine) November 5, 2021

So what does the silver poppy stand for?

After the show, Lorraine took to Twitter to let everyone know the reason she was wearing the silver poppy.

She said it was in honour of Sir Captain Tom Moore, who died in February 2021.

She wrote: “Lots of you asking about my silver poppy I was wearing today – it’s in honour of @captaintommoore and raising funds for @BritishLegionRX.”

Furthermore Lorraine added a special thank you to Hannah Moore, Sir Captain Tom Moore’s daughter.

Sir Tom captured the hearts of the nation during the first lockdown when he walked laps around his garden to raise funds for the overstretched NHS.

The heroic war veteran raised an incredible £38.9 million, which was donated to NHS Charities Together.

It was Sir Tom’s daughter Hannah, who he lived with, who suggested the walking, initially to mark his 100th year.

It captured the stoical mood of the nation in one of the toughest times and millions offered their support and praise.

Captain Sir Tom Moore receives knighthood from HRH Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said afterwards: “Captain Tom Moore was a hero in the truest sense of the word.”

But his legacy lives on.

The Royal British Legion has paid tribute to the hero by producing special edition poppies for Remembrance Day.

Lorraine was wearing the silver plated version, but it also comes gold-plated, priced at £29.99 with all proceeds going to the RBL.

Both are available at poppyshop.org.uk

