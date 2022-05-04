Lorraine Kelly claps back at ‘patronising’ troll who lashes out at her viewers

Lorraine Kelly took to Twitter to clap back at a “patronising” troll who lashed out at her viewers yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, May 3).

The 62-year-old did not hold back when defending her viewers yesterday – and her followers joined in too.

Boris Johnson doesn’t know who Lorraine is apparently (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly on Twitter

Yesterday, Good Morning Britain‘s Susanna Reid finally managed to interview the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

The interview, which has been described as a “car crash” for the PM, was full of talking points. It also contained an awkward snub – for Lorraine.

Read more: Boris Johnson mocked as GMB interview turns awkward with Lorraine Kelly snub

As Susanna wrapped up the interview, she said: “Prime Minister it’s good to talk to you. Lorraine is waiting to take up all the issues that you have brought up in this interview.”

“Who’s Lorraine?” Mr. Johnson quipped. “Who’s Lorraine? Lorraine’s a legend,” Susanna replied.

Viewers instantly took to Twitter following the PM’s comments, with many branding him “out of touch” for not knowing who Lorraine is.

Lorraine hit back (Credit: ITV)

Following the interview, Pippa Crerar, political editor for the Daily Mirror, tweeted saying: “Boris Johnson ends excellent @susannareid100 interview by asking ‘who is Lorraine?’ @reallorraine and there goes another 1.5 million votes…”

A troll then decided to reply to Pippa’s tweet. They wrote: “The only people who watch Lorraine are the unemployed and the feckless… people like you Pippa and your target audience.

“I think that, far from losing Boris votes, it will probably increase his stock value enormously. Who are these ‘celebs’ that you fawn over anyway?”

Lorriane caught wind of the troll’s tweet and took the opportunity to defend her loyal viewers.

“You can say what you like about me but don’t dare have a go at my fantastic viewers,” she tweeted.

“This is beyond patronising.”

Lorraine defended her followers (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly and Boris Johnson

Plenty of Lorraine’s 696.1k followers leaped to viewers’ defence too.

“[The troll] has also forgotten that people have been able to record TV programmes for the best part of 40 years. Or stream it these days,” one follower wrote.

“You and other presenters of daytime telly are a great comfort to those who are lonely for all sorts of reasons,” another said.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

“[The troll] has apparently never heard of ITV Hub or night-shift workers,” a third wrote.

However, some of Lorraine’s followers were on the troll’s side.

“There is some truth in this Lorraine,” one said.

“To be fair, anyone in full time employment wouldn’t watch your show. Why on earth would the PM know who you are,” another wrote.

Lorraine airs on weekdays from 9am on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of our story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.