Kate Garraway has reassured Lorraine viewers she’s doing okay after comments about her looking “thin”.

Kate’s husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since contracting coronavirus in March. Even though he’s now free of the virus, it has caused a lot of damage to his body.

The star recently revealed Derek mouthed his first word, which was “pain”, and Kate told Lorraine Kelly she hopes it’s “the beginning of him emerging”.

Kate Garraway said she hopes Derek mouthing his first word is “the beginning of him emerging” (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say on Lorraine?

Speaking about Derek’s first word, Kate said: “I’m hoping this is the beginning of him emerging. But there’s a long road ahead.”

When asked if she’s okay, Kate said: “I think so. I don’t know what else one can be, I try to go day-to-day.

“I’m aware that people are saying I’m looking a bit thin. I am eating, I promise you I’m eating. I promise you I’m feeling myself.”

Kate said her children Darcey and Billy have been “remarkable” and called them her “absolute heroes”.

Kate called her children “remarkable” and her “heroes” (Credit: ITV)

The star said Derek has lost hair due to his battle, but said that’s “the least of his worries”.

Amid the new lockdown across England and people struggling with the restrictions, Kate said: “I know it’s easier said than done [to crack on with it].

“I wouldn’t wish what Derek is dealing with and what we’re dealing with on anyone.”

Kate went on to praise Lorraine for being there for her, saying: “You’ve been fantastic. You’ve been messaging me all the way through.

“Sometimes I’ve been so sad and I almost couldn’t respond but you get it and read it and it’s lovely.”

Kate and Derek with their two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Kate say about Derek mouthing his first word?

Meanwhile, Kate recently revealed Derek said his first word since the start of his battle.

The star said she watched via FaceTime as doctors manipulated Derek’s body to stop it from seizing up.

Kate told The Sun: “We have had a breakthrough which was both amazing yet ­heartbreaking.

“It happened when the nurses were moving Derek, as part of his treatment, to trigger the sensation of gravity because he’s been horizontal for so long.

“As they were shifting him, they asked if he could feel anything. Not expecting a response as he hadn’t previously. But suddenly he mouthed in a whisper: ‘Pain.'”

Derek has been in hospital since March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate said that it was “heart-wrenching” that his first word was pain but it’s a “huge breakthrough because it means he has been able to connect the feeling in his body to his brain and mouth”.

The mum-of-two revealed doctors called her straight afterwards and she “burst into tears”.

