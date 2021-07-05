Viewers of Lorraine on ITV slammed the show this morning (Monday July 5) after it interviewed two participants from the new series of Long Lost Family.

The emotional reunion series begins a new run tonight, and a mum and daughter were interviewed by host Lorraine Kelly after they were reunited after 50 years apart.

However, fans slammed the interview – not because of the lovely story, but because it revealed too much.

Lisa and Sue shared their emotional story (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Lorraine on ITV?

Before chatting to the reunited mum and daughter, clips showed the two before they met on the show.

Lisa Phillips from Staffordshire told Davina McCall that she wanted to know what her mother was like and what she looked like.

Read more: Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace viewers ‘in tears’ as man receives letter from estranged mum

And, when Davina told her that they had found her mum, the tears started to flow.

Back in the studio, Lorraine interviewed the pair and asked them about their story.

And mum Sue – in Southampton – said she had thought of Lisa every single day, but didn’t want to search for her daughter for fear of upsetting Lisa’s adoptive parents.

Why are they showing this mum and daughter before tonight’s show? #lorraine — angela smith (@ange0801) July 5, 2021

No point in watching tonight now ! #lorraine — Andrew S.. (@Andrewclink7) July 5, 2021

How did fans react to the interview?

However, viewers thought the segment revealed too many spoilers ahead of tonight’s episode and took to Twitter to say so.

One viewer said: “No point in watching tonight now! #lorraine.”

Another disgruntled viewer said: “Why are they showing this mum and daughter before tonight’s show? #lorraine”.

A third added: “@thismorning Why are you spoiling tonight’s Long Lost Family show?? They did that on @lorraine as well.

“So that’s two of tonight’s stories ruined! Thanks.”

However, others loved the touching interview, as one said: “Wow how emotional was that part of the show with Sue and her long lost daughter Lisa how wonderful that they have found each other.”

Dominic and wife Jess set out on the search (Credit: ITV)

What else is happening in Long Lost Family tonight?

Long Lost Family returns tonight on ITV for its 11th series.

Alongside Lisa and Sue’s story, there’s another tale that is set to pull at the heartstrings.

Read more: Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace on ITV1: What is the DNA Database UK?

Former Liverpool and Scotland footballer Dominic Matteo started to search for his birth mother after suffering a life-threatening brain tumour.

Viewers will see how he got on in tonight’s show.

Long Lost Family begins on ITV, tonight (Monday July 5), at 9pm.