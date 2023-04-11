Lorraine viewers urged ITV to “get real and tell the whole story” as complaints poured in about a segment featuring Helen Skelton today.

Helen appeared on this morning’s (April 11) instalment of the show to discuss lambing season ahead of the new series of Channel 5’s Springtime on the Farm, which starts tonight.

However, it seems viewers had a lot to say about it.

Helen’s new series of Springtime on the Farm will air tonight (Credit: ITV)

Helen Skelton appears on Lorraine

The former Blue Peter presenter led a live “lamb cam” from her parents’ farm in South Yorkshire, where she is currently helping out with the lambing season.

Do they grow mint for the sauce on that farm too?

Helen was interviewed by Christine Lampard, who is currently standing in for Lorraine. Christine was in awe of the cute animals. “You must fall in love with them!” she said to Helen, who went on to introduce her favourite “little characters” on the farm, from “Waffle and Biscuit the goats” to the “puppies and horse waiting to give birth”.

However criticism began to pour in about the rose-tinted view the show had given of life on a farm.

Today’s Lorraine came under fire after Helen Skelton fronted a lambing segment (Credit: ITV X)

Viewers react

“Yes and how many of those beautiful animals will be slaughtered?” someone tweeted.

Another particularly blunt tweet read: “Showing cute lambs being born. How long do they live before they end up on dinner tables? Get real and show the whole story,” they urged.

Someone else said: “Funny how they like to show these cute little lambs and then the end product, but they never show the bit in between, I wonder why that is? Wouldn’t happen to be because it’s beyond cruel.”

“Do they grow mint for the sauce on that farm too?” came another savage tweet.

Read More: Helen Skelton’s ex Richie Myler welcomes baby with girlfriend

Springtime on the Farm will air tonight on Channel 5 at 8pm. You can catch Lorraine every weekday at 9am on ITV 1 and ITV X.

What did you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!