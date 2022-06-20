Lorraine Kelly fans couldn’t get enough of the ITV star’s dress today.

The Scottish presenter welcomed viewers to the start of their week on Monday in a gorgeous summery dress.

The beloved host glowed in a bright pink dress covered in little yellow and blue flowers.

Ahead of her appearance on ITV, Lorraine shared her look for the morning with fans on her Instagram account.

She captioned the smiley snap: “Today’s dress – from @coastfashion – sandals – @officeshoes THANK YOU @helenhandmakeup @bronaghwebster #fashion #summer.”

Fans rushed to compliment the star on her fashion sense, with some even saying it made her look “younger” than ever.

Lorraine impressed viewers with her summer dress today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly dress today

“You look amazing, younger than ever and what a gorgeous dress,” wrote one fan.

A second replied to the snap, saying: “Wow!! I’ve just turned over to your show and loved the colours of this dress immediately.”

“Beautiful dress, suits you,” chimed in a third.

A fourth replied: “What a gorgeous dress Lorraine such a lovely colour you look so beautiful and elegant.”

Absolutely adore your dress Loraine,” added a fifth viewer.

Meanwhile, a sixth said: “Simply gorgeous, Lorraine!”

Lorraine fans couldn’t get enough on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, fans have been loving Lorraine’s look lately, and her newfound confidence is all down to a new diet.

The presenter has been on a strict healthy living routine with WW, which was formerly known as Weight Watchers.

Since the beginning of the year, Lorraine has managed to transform her body, and she feels like a brand new woman.

“I was 11 stone 10 when I started and now I’m 10 stone three,” she told OK! Magazine.

“I’ve certainly got my zest for life back. It’s improved my confidence massively.

She added: “I feel like I can take on anything right now. I just got invited to this wonderful opera with my daughter and I probably wouldn’t have done that before, but now I’m going to everything and it feels fantastic.”

Lorraine airs on weekdays from 9am on ITV and ITV Hub.

