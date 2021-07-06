Lorraine viewers have criticised Dr Hilary Jones for his “negative” COVID-19 comments on today’s show.

Dr Hilary appeared on the programme to discuss the prime minister’s press conference yesterday in which he said England is on track to lift all coronavirus restrictions on July 19.

Boris Johnson said there will be no more limits on social contact or capacity at large events.

He also said the requirement to wear a face mask will be lifted, and people can choose whether they want to wear one.

Dr Hilary shared his thoughts on the government’s lockdown plan (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

What did Dr Hilary Jones say on Lorraine?

However, the GP warned taking all the restrictions away in “one swoop” when we have rising cases is “dangerous”.

He continued: “The [vaccine] programme has been very successful, it has reduced hospitalisations and deaths but the more cases we have the higher risk we have of a new variant.

“Masks protect other people, not oneself. I feel sorry for people in retail on the other side of the till, in a supermarket or in a shop.

Dr Hilary appeared on Lorraine today (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

“I feel sorry for people who work on public transport if no one’s going to be wearing masks.

“It’s personal responsibility but we all know that there are people saying, ‘You know what, I don’t believe this COVID-19 thing at all, I’m not going to be wearing a mask, why should I do that?'”

Dr Hilary added: “It’s those people in the poorest 10% of the country who are three times more likely to die of Covid if they get it.”

In conclusion, he said: “I just think staying with some basic guidelines would have been a good idea…

“…whilst it’s not written in stone yet that we’re going to abandon all restrictions they’re going to review it on July 12.

Some people agreed with Dr Hilary (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

What did Lorraine viewers say?

“I think they are warning us that it is going to happen as they’re already saying they know there’s going to be new cases.”

Viewers were divided over his comments, with some accusing him of being “negative”.

One wrote on Twitter: “Dr Hilary is always so negative, sounds like he’d love us all in a permanent lockdown.”

Another person said: “How to ruin your day… the sight of Doctor Gloom.”

One added: “Oh give it a rest Dr Hilary – people deserve to have the freedom to make their own decisions regarding their health.”

Another wrote: “Why is it when I switch on this man is always Dr Doom and Gloom! So you want us locked forever?”

What did viewers say?

However, others agreed with Hilary.

One tweeted: “Yes Dr Hilary is correct! I too feel sorry for the people behind the till, you wear your mask for other people’s health!”

Another said: “Dr Hillary is (as he has been throughout the pandemic) spot on…. wish he was running the country.”

