Lorraine viewers will see Andi Peters guest host the show on Christmas Eve this year.

Fan favourite Andi, 50, will take over from Ranvir Singh, 43.

GMB host Ranvir filled in for Lorraine Kelly for the first three days of this week as Lorraine enjoys her Christmas break.

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant said she absolutely loved hosting the chat show.

Ranvir Singh’s presenting style went down a treat with Lorraine viewers (Credit: ITV)

Addressing Lorraine viewers, Ranvir said: “Andi Peters will be here with you tomorrow. Thank you so much for being with me the last three days, I’ve loved every second.

Read more: Ranvir Singh ‘flirts’ with Joel Dommett as he appears topless on Lorraine

“Denise Van Outen and Russell Watson are on the show tomorrow. Join Andi then.”

However, while Andi is very popular with viewers, those watching this week have also been delighted with Ranvir’s Lorraine stint.

In fact, some have even begged for her to become a permanent fixture on the show.

Andi Peters will host Lorraine on Christmas Eve (Credit: ITV)

One viewer tweeted: “@ranvir01 has been brilliant on @lorraine she’s a natural presenter. Can we have more of her please! #lorraine.”

Another viewer praised: “Sending a huge congratulations to @ranvir01 who has been covering for @reallorraine for the first 3 days this week. You are so natural and a such a breath of fresh air.

“I hope 2021 brings greater success for you Ranvir.”

Read more: Katie Price reveals son Harvey has lost half a stone in just a week

A third viewer gushed: “I love @ranvir01 on @lorraine can we please keep her? #Lorraine #Ranvi.”

Finally another user suggested: “Ranvir needs a #Ranvir show. Love her #lorraine.”

Ranvir and Giovanni Pernice had considerable chemistry on Strictly (Credit: ITV)

What else did Ranvir say on Lorraine?

Not only was Ranvir an absolute natural on the show, but she also further fuelled romance rumours with Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice.

The pair were partners on this year’s show, only to be booted off just before the finals.

Their chemistry was highly noted by viewers, with some wondering if they had romantic feelings for one another.

On Tuesday, she revealed that she sent him a rather flirty text message following his message to her on Monday’s episode.

Giovanni praised Ranvir for landing the Lorraine role, before she made a comment about noticing he wasn’t wearing anything underneath his cardigan.

Ranvir shared: “I text him: ‘You’ve got a lovely kitchen and you’re alright too’ and he said: “Shade” – quite rightly.”

She’s also repeatedly complimented Giovanni over on Instagram.

In a recent post she gushed: “What can I say that hasn’t already been said..? An extraordinary experience, with a beautiful passionate dancer, that has no doubt seen us both grow.. so so proud of the dances we performed.”

Ranvir added: “Connection is everything.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.